Bielsa identifies two aspects that ‘unbalanced’ Leeds in heavy defeat

Leeds Utd boss Marcelo Bielsa insisted their heavy Tottenham defeat was “clearly better” than the ones suffered against fellow top six sides Manchester United and Chelsea.

Leeds went toe-to-toe with Tottenham in terms of chances created, but a series of mistakes at the back cost them dear.

Young goalkeeper Illan Meslier had a day to forget between the sticks, but Bielsa was upbeat despite succumbing to a 3-0 defeat.

He told BT Sport after the match: “We had moments and in general the first half was good. It was better in the initial 30 minutes and more even in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

“The beginning of the second half was our worst moment in the game. And in the end, it was again positive.

“There are two aspects that unbalanced the game. The opponents’ forwards were very damaging and difficult to contain.

“We made some unforced errors which facilitated their attack but we had good offensive production. What we needed to do was not lose the ball in our own half.

“There was a lot of danger on the second balls and on the set-pieces. We could have aspired to a closer game.

“We have already gone through similar moments like this and there are improvements that are needed of course.

“The ones against Chelsea and Man Utd – this game was clearly better. But there are steps we need to make that we haven’t yet made.”