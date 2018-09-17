Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa say he is not yet convinced his side have the desired promotion credentials.

The Whites remain top of the table after Jack Harrison rescued a late point in the weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall.

It keeps Bielsa’s men unbeaten and on top of the Championship by a solitary point after seven games, but Bielsa has cooled talk of the Elland Road club finally returning to the top table.

“It’s not a good habit to stop winning…. To win is a necessity,” said Bielsa at Thorp Arch ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Preston.

“We need a longer period to evaluate if our team has the necessary skills for promotion.

“From my point of view, I can’t talk in the name of everyone, it’s not a pressure but it’s not something I take as a positive. In each game we have an obligation to win. When you have good performances, people expect things from you.

“I don’t think the position in the table creates pressure or makes it easier for us.”

“We think that when we make early conclusions we have a lot of knowledge but you can’t anticipate results in football. The day when you can anticipate football, it will not be so attractive.

“Any conclusion you draw now would not be solid. Football is a game of surprises. If you take the last games for all the teams and look at the results, it’s very hard to draw conclusions.”