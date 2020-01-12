Bielsa urges Leeds calm as he provides update on striker chase

Frustrated Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted his side wasted a big opportunity in their 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday as the gap to third place was cut to six points.

United missed plenty of chances with Jack Harrison wasting a couple, while Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for offside.

And they were punished in the 87th minute when Jacob Murphy beat Kiko Casilla at his near post from a narrow angle.

Atdhe Nuhiu wrapped up the points four minutes into stoppage time after Adam Reach teed him up.

Bielsa, whose side were knocked off the top of the Championship by West Brom as a result, said: “Clearly this was a match which was very important to make a difference.

“It is a defeat, but it is not a definitive match. It’s a moment which was very important to get a good result.

“We controlled the game and missed a lot of chances but there are still loads of games to go.

“We need to look at the collective role that the team played in conceding possession when they scored their goals rather than blame any individuals.

“I can understand the anxiety amongst the crowd when key moments to win the game do not go as we want.

“There is a sense of doubt around the team when things are not going to plan, and I do not mean the players or fans.”

Bielsa is still keen to bring in a striker during this transfer window, with the club likely to step up their hunt for No 1 target Che Adams this week.

“We have to fill the space that has been left by Eddie Nketiah going back to Arsenal,” Bielsa added.

“The lack of having him on the bench is not something which cost us the game, but need to fill that place in the transfer window.”