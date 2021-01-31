Bielsa reveals what he ‘valued most’ in Leeds win; provides transfer update

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa picked out a moment in their Leciester victory that particularly pleased him, and gave an update on any last-minute January transfer plans.

Leeds produced a magnificent performance to go toe-to-toe with Leicester and come out on top.

Patrick Bamford was the undoubted star of the show, notching two assists and a goal as the Whites pulled off what can only be described as an upset against the high-flying Foxes.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via LeedsLive), Bielsa said: “It was a very, very difficult game.

“In the first half the game was how we expected. In the second half they changed the distribution of their players. It took us 10 minutes to adapt.

“After, we started to recover the ball better and scored the second goal. After our second goal it was the most difficult period for 10 minutes. We managed the end of the game well. It was a difficult result for us to achieve. Difficult to stop a rival like this from building passes.”

When asked if this was Leeds’ finest display of the season, he replied: “No. The result is very important because the quality of the rival indicates it, but I thought we were better at Villa.”

Rodrigo and Raphinha were both replaced after picking up injuries, while Bamford was seen hobbling after the full-time whistle.

When asked if any of the trio would be unavailable for their upcoming midweek clash with Everton, Bielsa said: “I have the impression Rodrigo won’t be available.”

Leeds fans hoping for late drama in the transfer window appear set for disappointment after the Argentine concluded regarding potential action: “I don’t think anyone will come in or go.”

On talk of Bamford earning an England call-up, he concluded: “You have to compare all the other options available for Southgate. Southgate has to make this comparison. I don’t feel capable of answering this question because I don’t know of all the other options.”

FULL MATCH REPORT: Leeds overcome Schmeichel heroics as superb Bamford sinks Leicester

Speaking to the BBC on the outstanding performance of Bamford, Bielsa added: “For a goalscorer not to score is always a problem.

“What I value most is for 3-1 he passed to Jack Harrison when a goalscorer would normally go for goal. He was very generous and thought more of the team.”

“I put it on a plate” – Bamford

Man of the match Bamford also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It was a hard game we knew from the home leg they’re a top team. You can see by their position in the league. We knew we had to concentrate and really fight for it.”

[On going four games without a goal]: “I’d love to say I don’t think about it but all strikers do. Last couple games I’ve been a little bit off it. It’s always nice to get a goal.

“It was nice to get the assists, a lot of the boys would’ve expected me to shoot, but I put it on a plate.

“Liverpool we came very close [against], we got a point at Manchester City. Today we showed that we can compete [with the top teams]. To get the three points is a great achievement. It gives the boys confidence.

“We’re a strong group and we’ve added the lads in the summer. Everyone’s got their feet on the ground, [there are] no superstars.”