Bielsa: Why I won’t put pressure on Leeds to repeat West Brom show

Marcelo Bielsa has refused to set Leeds the target of replicating their performance against West Brom in the club’s final 11 matches.

Leeds produced what many felt was the club’s best performance in 15 years on Friday as fellow promotion rivals West Brom were swatted aside 4-0.

But Bielsa insisted that playing that well was not a conscience decision by the players, as he tried to pin down why they played so well in the game.

“It’s a game we’ve already play and the more time we spend on that, the less we’ll spend on the next one. The next game [Bristol City] is always the most important one.

“The opinion I have on the last game is the same as the one made by analysts and observers.”

Asked whether Leeds can maintain that standard, he continued: “It’s not a decision you take, to play very well. You always try to play very well. We want to have the same state of mind again.

“With these efforts, the player finds the right state of mind to use all his skills and we wish to have the same state of mind again.

“To try to do the maximum everyone is capable of.

“It’s easy to say ‘we want to play like the last one.’ It’s an easy thing to say….”

The Leeds boss, however, did admit he was much happier with his side’s finishing against West Brom after recent criticisms and Bielsa added: “The collective aim is to maintain this but it depends not only our will or the skills of the players.

“There are many factors to take into account. Some of them you can control, others not.”