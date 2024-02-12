Big Arsenal bid for Prem winger tipped to be accepted, with major Salah development spoiling Liverpool chances

Arsenal are expected to bid for Wolves winger Pedro Neto and financial concerns could help seal a quickfire summer move, while reports suggest Liverpool won’t stand in their way thanks to a major Mohamed Salah development.

The Gunners hold long-standing interest in Neto who has his top form this season. The electric winger, 23, has returned figures of 13 goal contributions in 18 matches across all competitions this season. His mark of eight league assists places him joint-third with Pascal Gross and behind only Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins (both 10) this term.

Arsenal already have a plethora of impactful options in their forward line, while Bukayo Saka is a guaranteed starter in Neto’s usual right wing position.

However, manager Mikel Arteta lacks truly top tier competition for Saka, with Reiss Nelson unfortunately some distance off.

Adding Neto to the mix would allow Arteta to rest and rotate without fear of incurring such a huge drop-off in quality.

With Arsenal holding ambitions of regularly challenging for the game’s top honours both domestically and in Europe, excellent strength in depth is a must.

Now, according to online outlet Football Insider, Arsenal have been tipped to make a bid for Neto when the summer window opens,

What’s more, it’s claimed a need to conform with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules could see Wolves cash in almost straightaway.

It’s stated Wolves are unlikely to sign any players before the start of July and the sale of a high profile star – such as Neto – would free up the club to strengthen multiple positions.

Prior reports have listed Wolves valuation of Neto around the £60m mark.

Liverpool interested, but Salah developments key

Liverpool too like what they’ve seen from Neto and Football Insider confirm the Reds could enter the race for his signature.

However, Liverpool’s need for a new left-footed right winger would only be great if Mohamed Salah leaves.

Even if Salah stays, the club can call upon Harvey Elliott to provide back-up on the right side, while Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez can both play out wide if required.

As such, Liverpool’s need doesn’t appear to be as great as Arsenal’s, especially with fresh reports claiming Salah is leaning towards signing a contract extension.

The Egyptian, 31, will have just one year remaining on his current deal come the end of the season. Saudi side Al-Ittihad verbally bid £150m for Salah last summer and an improved bid of £200m is expected when the next window opens.

But according to two separate reports from FI, not only are Liverpool confident of agreeing a new deal with Salah, but the winger is also ‘open’ to penning fresh terms.

In the event that Salah not only stays but also signs a new deal, it stands to reason Liverpool won’t be splashing the cash on the right wing position.

Other departments of their squad will take priority, such as centre-half and potentially central midfield once again.

Joel Matip is out of contract at season’s end, while Wataru Endo aged 31 is only a short-term fix in the No 6 position.

