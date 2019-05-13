Big blow for Klopp as Bayern close on £100m deal for Liverpool linked duo

Liverpool look set to be handed a double blow to their hopes of signing two major targets this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is determined not to rest on his laurels, despite missing out on the Premier League title by a point and reaching the Champions League final again, and has already earmarked targets for next season.

However, it would appear that Bayern Munich have stolen a march on the Reds and are ready to splash out £100m on replacements for departing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

A report on Suddeutsche Zeitung claims that the RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner will snub an opportunity to move to Anfield and will instead stay in the Bundesliga by joining Bayern for a fee in the region of £60m.

The Germany forward has been linked with a switch to Merseyside for some time, but has now decided that remaining in his homeland is preferable to him.

There is also bad news on Liverpool’s chase for currently injured Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Bayern set to make another approach for the player this summer.

Bild reports that the Bundesliga gaints are ready to renew their interest in the England forward, who was a major target in the January transfer window.

Klopp is also understood to be a big fan of Hudson-Odoi, but it may prove extra difficult to prise him away from Stamford Bridge – given that the west London club are banned from making any signings for the next two transfer windows and are also set to lose star man Eden Hazard this summer.

