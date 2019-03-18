Rising Benfica star Joao Felix has informed suitors Manchester United and Liverpool where he next sees himself playing.

The Benfica playmaker – who has a €120m exit clause in his contract – is being chased by clubs all over Europe after impressing with 12 goals this season as his side have moved to the summit of the Portuguese Super Lig.

Felix has netted in two Lisbon derbies against Sporting CP this season and also scored against FC Porto in a key title clash last month – games which were both taken in by scouts of both United and Liverpool as they ponder meeting his huge £105m exit fee.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that Manchester United had been scouting Felix and were considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Felix rejected. The Daily Mirror, citing a report in Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, claimed the Reds submitted the offer but saw their efforts flatly rejected by the Portuguese giants.

Diario AS also reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the Portugal U21 star, while his agent has also championed his client’s cause by explaining why the teenager will be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Such has been Felix’s form, that he has already been labelled as ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’ – and the player has now named the Juventus star as his main role model and cited his time in Spain with Real Madrid as the reason why he too next sees himself playing in LaLiga.

“Ronaldo has a phenomenal work rate, he is exemplary for everyone here,” Felix told an interview with Marca.

“I am not close to him on a personal level but I am very excited about the potential of playing with him (for the Portuguese national team) and everyone knows his story, how he has had to battle all the way.

“Now you can see this season the impact he is having at Juventus and Real Madrid are suffering without him, they have not found his replacement.

“I am not thinking about my future, I only have thoughts for Benfica and helping my club to the league title, I cannot think of what everyone is saying around us.

“My dream has always been to play for the biggest clubs in Europe. Spain or England? I would prefer to play in Spain.”

Despite the huge buyout clause that exists in his deal, Benfica are now looking to raise that further and extended his deal which currently runs through to 2023.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!