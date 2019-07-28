Big blow for Man Utd, Tottenham as £80m target wants Serie A stay

Tottenham target Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri, according to reports.

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are understood to be preparing to make an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and had been willing to include the Argentina forward as part of that deal.

But Sky in Italy claims that Dybala, who could cost anywhere between £70-90m, wants to remain in Turin and could return from his summer break early to start learning Sarri’s playing style.

Dybala is currently due back at Juve on August 5, having been given extra time off after featuring for Argentina in the Copa America this summer.

United have previously been negotiating with Inter Milan for Lukaku, but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation of the Belgium international.

Inter made a bid of £53.9m upfront for Lukaku with no add-ons earlier this week which was rejected by United, and now it’s believed that the Serie A giants have switched their targets to a more affordable option.

It is understood United would want in excess of the £75m they paid to sign Lukaku from Everton in 2017 if they are to allow him to leave Old Trafford.

Spurs, meanwhile, have emerged as a serious front-runner to land 25-year-old, who only scored 10 goals in 42 appearances last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forced him onto the bench.

However, it appears that Mauricio Pochettino will have to look elsewhere for attacking targets, although Spurs are still being strongly linked to tie up a deal for Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso.

