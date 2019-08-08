Blow for Tottenham as Juventus make complete U-turn over striker move

Tottenham’s proposed move for Paulo Dybala is reportedly off after Juventus decided not to sell the 25-year-old attacker.

Manchester United ended their talks with the Argentine earlier this month because of his wage demands and an image rights issue.

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo in 2015 for £23m and had been prolific until he scored just 10 goals for the Italian champions last season.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri took over as Juventus boss in June and had been expected to part company with the forward, with Tottenham expected to complete a big-money deal on Deadline Day.

However, BBC Sport claims that the Turin giants have decided to keep the player after all and have taken him off their ‘for sale’ list.

Spurs still expect to have a busy, however, with Ryan Sessegnon set to complete his move from Fulham, while Giovani Lo Celso has touched down in London to undergo his medical ahead of a a switch from Real Betis.

