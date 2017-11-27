Bayern go cold on Klopp as they make plans for Ancelotti successor

Bayern Munich hope to convince coach Jupp Heynckes to remain in charge until the end of next season when they will look to appoint a new manager.

The Bundesliga giants had been strongly tipped to turn to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replace caretaker chief Heynckes, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was sacked in September.

However, Bayern are now hopeful that they can persuade current Germany coach Joachim Low to take over the reins.

Low has already ruled out taking over at the reigning Bundesliga champions after next year’s World Cup but, according to Bild, Bayern believe that they can lure the 57-year-old to the club in 2019.

As for Heynckes, he only agreed a deal with the club until the end of the current season but with Bayern currently sitting three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table the Bavarians are hopeful that the 72-year-old will agree to be a stop-gap until the potential arrival of Low.