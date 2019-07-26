Big boost for Man Utd as £63m-rated Croatia star’s contract talks stall

Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as talks over a new deal have stalled, reports claim.

The Red Devils have been repeatedly linked with a move for the Croatia international over the past few months, and they will have been encouraged by reports on Thursday suggesting Barca are willing to let him leave.

Rakitic has two years left to run on his existing deal at the Nou Camp and it is believed he has held talks over a possible new deal.

As per The Sun, Rakitic recently stated: “I’ve spoken with the club and the coach and we have the same idea, for me to stay at Barca.

“We’re open to everything, as always, but my intention is to stay. I have two more years on my contract and I want to keep enjoying myself at Barca.

“It doesn’t annoy me. I know that football works like this and it makes me proud because if other teams want me it’s because I’m doing things very well. I’m calm.”

However the latest report from Spanish outlet AS provides United with a huge boost, as they state that the 31-year-old has failed to agree on terms over a contract extension at present.

Frenkie de Jong’s arrival from Ajax means the Rakitic may now find consistent game time harder to come by, but Don Balon believe that Catalan side will still demand as much as €70m (£63m) for his signature.

Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for the former Sevilla man, while Liverpool were also mentioned as potential suitors in May.

