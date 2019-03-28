Big boost for Man Utd as Dortmund identify €50m Sancho replacement

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Jadon Sancho look to have been given a timely lift amid reports Borussia Dortmund have will move to sign an Ajax star in the summer as his successor.

United are strongly reported to have made 18-year-old England star Sancho their No 1 transfer target this summer after a string of impressive displays for the Bundesliga leaders.

With the permanent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now confirmed, the Norwegian has set about finalising the club’s list of ins and outs this summer. As a result, it was claimed last week that United had made Sancho their top target and could help finance his move by allowing four stars to leave.

Solskjaer is reported to asked United to sanction deals for a trio of English stars this summer and following suggestions last week that Sancho could be available for a fee of around £80million.

And their hopes of tempting Dortmund into the sale of Sancho have been further lifted after claims by UOL Esporte that the Bundesliga giants are ready to target a move for recently-capped Brazil star David Neres as his replacement.

Neres has emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s top talents this season, and has also shone in Europe with Ajax securing a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, netting one of their goals in their stunning 4-1 triumph at Real Madrid in the round of 16.

UOL Esporte claim Neres and Ajax have a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to move on this summer if anyone meets their €50m (£43million) asking price – and it’s reported Dortmund are ready to strike.

While Dortmund are publicly claiming they have no interest in cashing in on Sancho – this is what sporting director Michael Zorc had to say on the speculation earlier this week – it’s reported they are now reluctantly ready to accept the England winger could move this summer, with United looking increasingly likely to be the England star’s next destination.

From a business point of view, the sale of Sancho would net Dortmund a substantial windfall and they believe they can replace like-for-like quality by recruiting right winger Neres, with the Brazilian boasting similar stats this season after registering eight goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances.

Roma and AC Milan are also thought to be keen on Neres, but it is Dortmund who look set to win the race according to the reports in his homeland.

