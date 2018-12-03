Wolves will host Liverpool, Tottenham will travel to Southport or Tranmere, while holders Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest after the third-round draw for the FA Cup was made.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United face a home tie against Reading, while Premier League leaders Manchester City take on Rotherham United.

There was an interesting tie for Arsenal as they were handed a trip to Solihull Moors or Blackpool, while West Ham’s owners will take on their former club Birmingham.

Newcastle host Blackburn Rovers in a match already billed as the ‘Alan Shearer derby’.

The full FA Cup third-round draw is:

Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall v Hull City

Gillingham v Cardiff City

Brentford v Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Manchester United v Reading

Everton v Lincoln City

Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham

Preston v Doncaster

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town

Derby County v Southampton

Accrington v Ipswich

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City

Fulham v Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury v Stoke City

Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Rotherham United

Bournemouth v Brighton

West Ham v Birmingham

Woking v Watford

Burnley v Barnsley

QPR v Leeds

Sheffield United v Barnet

Norwich City v Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon

West Brom v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford City

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Swansea

Ties to be played on weekend of January 4 – 7.