Big boys learn fate as FA Cup 3rd rd draw throws up exciting ties

Wolves will host Liverpool, Tottenham will travel to Southport or Tranmere, while holders Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest after the third-round draw for the FA Cup was made.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United face a home tie against Reading, while Premier League leaders Manchester City take on Rotherham United.

There was an interesting tie for Arsenal as they were handed a trip to Solihull Moors or Blackpool, while West Ham’s owners will take on their former club Birmingham.

Newcastle host Blackburn Rovers in a match already billed as the ‘Alan Shearer derby’.

The full FA Cup third-round draw is:

 

Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall v Hull City

Gillingham v Cardiff City

Brentford v Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Manchester United v Reading

Everton v Lincoln City

Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham

Preston v Doncaster

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town

Derby County v Southampton

Accrington v Ipswich

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City

Fulham v Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury v Stoke City

Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Rotherham United

Bournemouth v Brighton

West Ham v Birmingham

Woking v Watford

Burnley v Barnsley

QPR v Leeds

Sheffield United v Barnet

Norwich City v Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon

West Brom v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford City

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Swansea

 

Ties to be played on weekend of January 4 – 7.

 

FA Cup

