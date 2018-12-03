Big boys learn fate as FA Cup 3rd rd draw throws up exciting ties
Wolves will host Liverpool, Tottenham will travel to Southport or Tranmere, while holders Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest after the third-round draw for the FA Cup was made.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United face a home tie against Reading, while Premier League leaders Manchester City take on Rotherham United.
There was an interesting tie for Arsenal as they were handed a trip to Solihull Moors or Blackpool, while West Ham’s owners will take on their former club Birmingham.
Newcastle host Blackburn Rovers in a match already billed as the ‘Alan Shearer derby’.
The full FA Cup third-round draw is:
Bolton v Walsall or Sunderland
Millwall v Hull City
Gillingham v Cardiff City
Brentford v Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
Manchester United v Reading
Everton v Lincoln City
Tranmere or Southport v Tottenham
Preston v Doncaster
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town
Derby County v Southampton
Accrington v Ipswich
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City
Fulham v Oldham Athletic
Shrewsbury v Stoke City
Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Rotherham United
Bournemouth v Brighton
West Ham v Birmingham
Woking v Watford
Burnley v Barnsley
QPR v Leeds
Sheffield United v Barnet
Norwich City v Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon
West Brom v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Peterborough or Bradford City
Wolves v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Swansea
Ties to be played on weekend of January 4 – 7.