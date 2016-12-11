Big clubs would be wise to look at Baggies’ rock Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans showed his class once again as West Brom pushed leaders Chelsea close, with the centre-half demonstrating the qualities many of the big boys need in January…

Given the dearth of quality centre-halves around at the moment and the urgent need for some of the big-hitters to find one, should we be more surprised that Jonny Evans’ name has not been more heavily linked with a January move.

Both Manchester clubs require at least one established centre-back, while Liverpool and Chelsea also lack depth in such an important area. Young up-and-comers like Michael Keane and Ben Gibson have been spoken about as potential £25million recruits, while Virgil van Dijk could have his choice of clubs should he and Southampton agree to a transfer.

Evans would be a solid pick for any of the five clubs scouring the market. The Northern Ireland centre-back has been a revelation since joining West Brom last year, where he has presumably achieved all of the personal objectives the contentious 28-year-old will have set himself upon moving for a fee of only £6million plus add-ons.

It was undoubtedly the right time for Evans to leave Manchester United last summer, when a combination of injuries and poor form saw him slip down Louis van Gaal’s pecking order. Evans himself admitted that his form during the last of his 11 years at Old Trafford that he “couldn’t reach those performances I needed to”, which can be attributed to a lack of regular game time.

Since getting that under Tony Pulis, Evans has thrived. The Belfast-born stopper has managed to stay injury-free, having started all of West Brom’s Premier League matches this season but one, when suspension ruled him out of the Baggies’ trip to Liverpool. After signing at The Hawthorns in late August, Evans missed only four league matches last term, starting the 30 others.

It is no coincidence that during the season he played most at Man Utd – 2011-12 – Sir Alex Ferguson described Evans as “now arguably the best defender in the country” as he struck up a splendid partnership with Rio Ferdinand during 28 starts. Having put behind him the niggling injuries that blighted him during his career at Old Trafford, Evans is now reproducing that form for the Baggies.

As a centre-back, Evans has it all. So many modern managers want their defenders to think as much about their attacking responsibilities as their defensive duties, and Evans can certainly play. He showed his composure consistently again at Stamford Bridge, playing out from his own box, even nutmegging Eden Hazard, refusing to lump the ball in the general direction of Salomon Rondon. The former Northern Ireland stalwart can play off either foot, both short and long, with his passing range demonstrated on the occasions he has had to step into midfield for Albion.

But unlike some of the bigger names with grander reputations, Evans also does the dirty work, which was demonstrated in the way he marshalled Diego Costa before the Blues striker so devastatingly capitalised on a mistake by Evans’ partner Gareth McAuley. The centre-back is a leader for club and country, without an obvious weakness. Commanding in the air, intelligent with his positioning and quicker than you might realise, Evans’ form is one of the biggest factors in West Brom’s recent form that saw them start the weekend in seventh place, above the defender’s former club, Man Utd.

The Baggies have done very well out of United. Like Evans, Darren Fletcher has thrived with greater responsibility at The Hawthorns and though neither are among the game’s most fashionable names, both senior pros are seen as a shining example to any young player.

Huge Thank You to Darren Fletcher and Jonny Evans for their time tonight, a credit to @WBA #AboveAndBeyond #DisabilityAwards2016 pic.twitter.com/SykA7c27mQ — The AlbionFoundation (@WBAFoundation) November 28, 2016

Arsenal were linked with Evans late in the summer before they eventually signed Shkodran Mustafi and, of course, should he move back up to one of the big boys, perhaps the Irishman would be denied the weekly game-time that has seen him rebuild his reputation. But there’s little doubt Evans would be an asset to any of the clubs currently scouring the market for a tried-and-tested centre-half.

Ian Watson