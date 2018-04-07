Big development on future of Liverpool midfield target

Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella could stay at the club for another season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals and provided one assist in some impressive performances for the Serie A club that has seen him linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League side Liverpool.

Emre Can’s future is up in the air at the Reds with his contract expiring in the summer and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly targeting a midfielder to replace the German.

La Nuova Sardegna had reported that Klopp would make a move for the Italy under-21 star this summer with Naby Keita already joining the club at the end of the season.

However, Premium Sport claims that Barella may now stay for another season at Cagliari as he is possibly the club’s most important player.

Italian giants Roma, AC Milan and Inter are also understood to be interested after Barella emerged as one of the best young talents in Serie A over the last two seasons.