Big dilemma for Man Utd as club threaten to walk away from £75m deal

Inter Milan have turned their attentions to Gareth Bale after failing to land Romelu Lukaku, reports in Italy claim.

Over the weekend, it was stated by multiple outlets that Manchester United have rejected Inter’s €60million offer for Lukaku.

Just two years after joining the Old Trafford giants, the 26-year-old is keen to move onto pastures new and Antonio Conte is keen to bring the striker to Serie A.

The two clubs met for an International Champions Cup clash in Singapore on Saturday, but Lukaku watched from the sidelines due to his latest knock.

On the eve of the match, Inter head coach Conte confirmed his desire to sign a player he missed out on when Chelsea boss in 2017.

“I think frustrated is a big word,” he said in English when asked about the inability to complete a deal.

“Lukaku is a United player and this is the reality. You know very well that I like this player, but also in the past when I was Chelsea’s coach and I tried to bring him to Chelsea.

“But I repeat, today Lukaku is a player of United and this is the reality and this is the truth.”

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport‘s Nicolo Schira though, Conte may not get his man after all and Inter have seemingly been forced to look at other targets.

The journalist claims that the San Siro club are now examining the possibility of signing Bale from Real Madrid following their failure to land Lukaku.

Inter now want to give Conte a ‘big signing’, and Schira claims that talks are ‘in progress’ for the 30-year-old Welshman, with intermediary Nelio Lucas heavily involved.

Bale has scored 102 goals and provided 64 assists in six years at the Bernabeu, winning four major trophies – including three Champions League titles – in the process.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with his services, however it was suggested recently that Bayern Munich were the most likely suitors for Bale.

It seems United would have to drop their £75million asking price for Lukaku in order to try and facilitate his exit, or they risk keeping an unhappy player beyond the summer.

