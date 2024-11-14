How Martin Zubimendi might look with an Arsenal shirt and a Liverpool shirt

Liverpool very much remain firmly in the hunt to sign Martin Zubimendi in 2025, though Fabrizio Romano also believes Arsenal are in the mix and with the transfer expert dropping an extraordinary update on the midfielder moving to the Bundesliga instead.

The Reds made a big push to sign the Euro 2024 winner over the summer, having agreed to both meet the player’s €60m (£51.1m, $64.7m) exit clause and more than treble the player’s Real Sociedad wages. Unfortunately for Liverpool, though, the midfielder decided to stay loyal to his hometown club and leave Arne Slot looking elsewhere for his first Reds signing.

That ultimately arrived for Liverpool in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili, and while delayed for a calendar year, the first new arrival did come through the doors just days later when Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus.

But the failure to sign a midfield alternative has left open the possibility that Liverpool could yet swoop for Zubimendi and, despite the player insisting he has no regrets about turning the Reds down, speculation has spiked in recent days that the Reds are ready to make a fresh swoop.

Arsenal are also long-term admirers of the world-class midfielder and now Romano has provided an update on the possibility of a move to the Premier League in 2025.

“What I want to tell you today is that Liverpool are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi on a constant basis,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“It’s also true that there are two managers who are big fans of Zubimendi, apart from we know Liverpool and Arne Slot, what they already did last summer and they remain interested and keep monitoring the player. Mikel Arteta also appreciates Zubimendi and also Xabi Alonso.”

What has Zubimendi said on rejecting Liverpool?

The transfer expert went on to explain that Zubimendi could have moved to Bayern Munich if the Bundesliga giants had secured a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen coach.

“I can tell you that in case Xabi Alonso was going to be the Bayern Munich coach – something they discussed in February and March – one of the signings he wanted at Bayern was Martin Zubimendi.

“So, remember the appreciation of Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso for Martin Zubimendi, who could be an interesting name to watch in 2025 because Liverpool are still monitoring him and also these two managers keep watching the quality, the excellent work of Zubimendi.”

Romano also believes the departure of sporting director Roberto Olabe in 2025, with the Spaniard already having been linked with the Arsenal role vacated by Edu, could also be decisive, with a summer move on the cards.

“Now Real Sociedad are losing a key piece in the director Roberto Olabe, so in 2025, summer probably, the situation around Zubimendi could change.”

Zubimendi, himself, has gone on record to state he does not regret his decision to reject Liverpool despite his side enduring a tricky start to the new season in comparison to the Merseysiders who are absolutely flying both at home and in Europe.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times,” Zubimendi told Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa last month. “So far, things have gone well for me.

“It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end, everything is easier than all that.”

Real Sociedad had started the new campaign in disastrous fashion, producing a record of two wins, three draws and four defeats from their nine games in all competitions.

They have since picked up, though, and beat table-topping Barcelona 1-0 in their last outing before the international break.

But when asked if Real Sociedad’s poor start has Zubimendi wishing he had made the move, he replied: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within.

“I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I’m excited about having a good season.”

