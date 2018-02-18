Big guns avoid each other in FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester United were drawn at home to Brighton in an FA Cup quarter-final draw which saw all the big guns avoid each other on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s men learned they would face the Seagulls shortly after sealing their place in the last eight with a 2-0 fifth-round win at Huddersfield thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s brace.

Wigan or Manchester City, who meet on Monday night, will host Southampton, while Chelsea visit Leicester and the winners of Sunday’s Rochdale-Tottenham tie will travel to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

Chelsea and Leicester advanced on Friday night, with respective 4-0 and 1-0 victories over Hull and Sheffield United.

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea face a replay after their fifth-round clash at Hillsborough ended goalless on Saturday lunchtime.

The quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of March 16-19.