Big guns ready to pinch Carrasco from under Arsenal’s nose

Arsenal have genuine rivals to sign Yannick Carrasco with AC Milan reportedly in talks with the Belgium midfielder.

The Gunners are understood to be speaking to Carrasco over a switch to The Emirates but they are facing stiff competition from the Serie A giants.

Calciomercato claim AC Milan have reopened negotiations with Dalian Yifang about signing Carrasco.

Carrasco only signed for Chinese outfirt Dalian around a year ago from Atletico Madrid, but is already considering a return to Europe.

Milan, like Arsenal, are looking for a six-month loan deal for the player after Inter Milan wirhdrew from the running for the 25-year-old.

Antonio Candreva rejected a proposal that would see him move to China as part of a deal to sign Carrasco and that was the end of Inter’s interest.

The report though claims within the next 24 hours, Milan and Yifang will be working together to agree on a fee for the deal – and any potential buyout clause with a loan contract.

Sky in Italy reported that Carrasco had emerged as the Gunners’ alternative target to Ivan Perisic after Inter Milan rejected a loan offer from the north Londoners.

The Belgium international is thought to be open to a transfer, but his agent thinks a deal could be tricky to get a deal over the line in time.

Carrasco‘s representative Christophe Henrotay told Radio Rossonera on Wednesday: “Everything is possible but it seems difficult to do so because it would take decisive and rapid movements by the interested clubs to discuss and strike a deal with his current club.”