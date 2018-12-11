Big lift for Newcastle as dad of £25m target says deal is agreed

Miguel Almiron’s father has claimed that Newcastle United are in the box seat to sign his son in January.

United’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson flew out to the US last week to speak to Almiron’s agents and hold talks on the Atlanta United star’s next move.

Since then Atlanta club president Darren Eales stated that only a “serious offer” for the 24-year-old would be considered.

Toon chief Rafa Benitez played down suggestions last week that a deal was in place for the Paraguay star, but there is known to be a big interest in the player behind the scenes at Newcastle – and it will be down to whether Mike Ashley sanctions a deal that could amount to £25million, as reported in the Newcastle Chronicle.

Ruben Almiron, speaking to the media in South America, said: “He will definitely go to England, what’s left to be decided is to what club but Newcastle is the one with the advantage.”

Eales, meanwhile, said last week: “I have seen some laughable things in the press, clearly we are never going to loan one of our players out and we are certainly not going to let them go for the ‘chump change’ that I have seen in some reports.”

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!