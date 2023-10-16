Big Man City signing for 2024 falls into shape as star’s dream sets up £40m Prem exchange deal

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta still wants to join Manchester City in 2024 and Kalvin Phillips could move the other way, according to reports.

Paqueta was close to joining Man City this summer until the move was put on hold. He remains under contract with West Ham until 2027, but his current employers might have to brace themselves for more interest before then.

According to The Sun, Paqueta is still dreaming of a move to Man City in 2024. Most likely, he would have to wait until the end of the season to get his wish.

But Man City can skip negotiations with West Ham if they believe his £85m release clause represents good value for money.

Not only that, but – according to another report from Football Insider – they could sell Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, where he still has admirers despite his decline in gametime since leaving Leeds United.

To sanction the Phillips deal, which could take place as early as January, Man City want the money back from their £45m investment.

In other words, they could get Paqueta and Phillips to swap places – even if that is in different transfer windows – for a net spend of £40m.

According to Football Insider, Phillips would consider West Ham as a good destination. However, they are not his only suitors, since Newcastle are being linked too.

Therefore, Man City might not be able to orchestrate the delayed part-exchange deal. Besides, TEAMtalk recently revealed that the Hammers want to renew Paqueta’s contract and change his exit clause. But in an ideal world, the moves might suit everyone.

Would Phillips be better off at West Ham?

Phillips, like Paqueta, is now in his second season with his current club. Things have gone less to plan for the Englishman than the Brazilian, though, by a long stretch.

Man City still have Phillips under contract until 2028, but a realisation is quickly setting in that it would be better for them to go their separate ways, since his playing opportunities are so limited.

Whether things would be much better for him at West Ham could be up for question too, though. After they sold Declan Rice to Arsenal this summer, they signed Edson Alvarez from Ajax and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

Even the potential sale of Paqueta might not open up a natural space for Phillips, because they are different types of midfielders. Nevertheless, it couldn’t get much worse for the 27-year-old than it is right now as he continues to be overlooked by Pep Guardiola, so he will have to consider all his options.

