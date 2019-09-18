Christian Pulisic has been told he remains very much in Chelsea’s plans, despite being overlooked by Frank Lampard in the Blues’ last two games.

The American forward was a big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer, the £57.5m deal beating Chelsea’s transfer ban as it was struck prior to the sanctions kicking in.

However, Pulisic, who many saw as a potential long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge so far, with just one assist to his name and failing to see any action in Chelsea’s last two games.

Pulisic, 21 today, may have expected to see some action on Tuesday night as the Blues marked their Champions League return with a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia, but Lampard opted instead to keep the American on the bench.

And even when Mason Mount was forced off with an ankle injury following a crunching Francis Coquelin tackle – Lampard providing an update on the young midfielder’s fitness here – the Blues boss turned instead to Pedro ahead of the young American.

Lampard, however, has told Pulisic not to be too undaunted and insists that he will be afforded time to make his mark.

“He’s in the plans. We’ve got a squad, we’ve got wingers to choose from,” said the Chelsea boss at his post-match press conference when asked about Pulisic’s omission from the starting XI.

“The way we’re playing… with Pedro’s experience in the Champions League it was a choice to make. But Christian is well in the plans.”

Lampard, meanwhile, was quick to play down the controversy that surrounded Ross Barkley’s missed penalty for Chelsea, with a heated discussion between Jorginho and Willian over the taker doing the Blues midfielder few favours.

