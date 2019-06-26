The agent of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has revealed that Dutchman wants to replace Rafa Benitez as manager of Newcastle United.

Benitez will leave Newcastle at the end of the week as he failed to agree a new contract with the club, much to the dismay of the clubs fans.

There have been a number of managers linked with the role, including Jose Mourinho and Sean Dyche, but Guido Albers has announced that his client wants the job.

“I think the rumours have come a little bit early and no-one from the club has spoken to Gio. But I think every coach in the world would be interested in working in the Premier League,” Albers told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

“And what we would say if a club like Newcastle has an opportunity to work for them then of course he would be interested in doing that. It is an amazing club with an amazing fan base but it’s up to them who they decide to go for.

“Giovanni left Feyenoord, he was competing on a limited budget but won the Eredivisie against two clubs in Ajax and PSV who have greater resources. He had a great relationship with the fans, the players, the media and the city and he’s ready for the next challenge.”

Van Bronckhorst’s only experience as a manager was at his boyhood club Feyenoord. He won the clubs first Eredivisie title in 18 years during his time whilst also picking up up two KNVB Cups.

The 44-year-old does have some Premier League playing experience, making 41 appearances for Arsenal between 2001 and 2003. He also played for Feyenoord, Rangers and Barcelona in his playing career.

He also has 106 caps for Holland across a 14-year career.

Get the latest personalised Magpies products on our new TEAMtalk Newcastle shop!