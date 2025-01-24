Big-name Barcelona star playing hardball with Laporta; ‘no chance’ team-mate leaves for Como

Frenkie de Jong is reportedly standing firm on his contract demands at Barcelona, while Cesc Fabregas has shut down the possibility of Eric Garcia joining him at Como.

De Jong was linked with a big transfer to Manchester United during several transfer windows while Erik ten Hag was in charge at Old Trafford. Ten Hag worked with the midfielder at Ajax and was eager to sign him for United.

However, the Red Devils could not get the move over the line as De Jong instead opted to remain at Barcelona.

Ten Hag has since been replaced by Ruben Amorim, but while the links with United have cooled, De Jong’s future remains a major topic of discussion.

According to Catalan source Sport, De Jong will enter a ‘decisive’ period for his future this summer, as his contract is set to expire in June 2026.

If Barca cannot extend his deal then they will have to sell this summer or risk losing him for a reduced price in January 2026, or even on a free transfer six months later.

Barca chiefs Joan Laporta and Deco have held several rounds of talks with De Jong’s camp to try and find a solution. They want the Netherlands star to reduce his wages – thought to be more than £300,000 a week – to help with their tricky financial situation.

De Jong, however, is unwilling to take a pay cut and wants to stay on the same salary if he is to extend.

Negotiations between the two parties are ‘at a standstill’. But there is expected to be movement in the coming weeks as Barca need to reach an agreement with De Jong if they are serious about keeping him in Catalonia.

United may look into the possibility of signing the 27-year-old if he is put up for sale, but such a move would depend on Amorim’s wishes. Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in De Jong, too.

Eric Garcia offered to Villa, Newcastle

Defender Eric Garcia is another player whose Barca contract expires in summer 2026.

The centre-back has been tipped to become the latest player to join Fabregas’ revolution at Como, who are now in the Italian top flight.

But Garcia’s goal in the thrilling 5-4 Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday could be crucial to his future.

When asked about the 24-year-old potentially heading to Italy, Fabregas told reporters: “Eric Garcia will not join us, no chance especially after the goal he scored against Benfica.”

While Garcia will not be signing for Como this month, reports suggest he might go elsewhere.

It has been claimed that Garcia has been offered to Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Manchester City man is among the crop of players Barca are considering offloading to help them fund a move for Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona transfers: Exit sanctioned; Forest raid

Ansu Fati is another player seemingly on the chopping block at Barca.

Barca have given Fati the green light to leave before the window closes on February 3.

Surprisingly, Man Utd are thought to be considering the winger, which may see him go in the opposite direction to Rashford.

Hansi Flick’s side are keen on ‘tremendous’ Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per Catalan reports.

The centre-back recently penned a new contract lasting until 2029 but Barca could still make an approach for him this summer.

Murillo is also on the radars of Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus after establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

