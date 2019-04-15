Alexis Sanchez was named among Manchester United’s travelling contingent as they bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

The Chilean has been sidelined for the last six weeks because of a knee injury, but has returned to bolster an attack that failed to register a shot on target in last week’s defeat at Old Trafford.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic and full-back Matteo Darmian were also part of the 22-man squad heading out to Barcelona on Monday morning.

Luke Shaw is among the travelling players, despite the fact he is suspended for the match after picking up a yellow card against the Spanish league leaders last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, insists United will not hark back to the 1999 Champions League final in his team-talks when his side attempt to overturn their deficit in Barcelona on Tuesday.

“We will use the PSG (match), we will use Juventus away, we have beaten some good teams away from home this year, and played against some great players.

“We had (Barcelona) flustered at times here as well. Yes, they controlled the game towards the end, they had the possession but they never really bothered us in our own half.”

Manchester United squad to face Barcelona: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!