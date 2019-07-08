Ben Davies and Harry Winks – two key players under Mauricio Pochettino – have both signed new five-year contracts with Tottenham.

Wales defender Davies, 26, joined Spurs from Swansea during July 2014 and has made 168 appearances, scoring four times.

England midfielder Winks, 23, came through the Tottenham academy before cementing his place in the first-team squad.

Davies had groin surgery last month as he looks to get himself fit again ahead of the new season, where he could start the campaign as first choice left-back after Danny Rose was one of eight players transfer-listed by the club.

“I am obviously delighted to sign here for the next five years,” Davies said to Tottenham club media.

“It is one that I have worked really hard for, to put put myself in the position to stay at this club for the next few years, and I am delighted to be here.”

Winks made 41 appearances in all competitions last season, having recovered from his own groin surgery during April to play in the Champions League final defeat against Liverpool.

“I have been at the club since I was five so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract, it was a no-brainer,” the Tottenham midfielder said.

“It’s a contract, like Ben, I have worked hard for. It’s been a great season last year so to sign a new contract, I am delighted, I’m really happy.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made three appointments to their coaching set-up, with former star Ryan Mason among those coming on board.

