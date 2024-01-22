Jurgen Klopp wants elite stars of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to take Liverpool to the next level, Tottenham have set their sights on a goal-crazy Poland midfielder, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal interest in a top PSG talent.

KLOPP APPEAL PUSHING RUDIGER TO MAKE LIVERPOOL TRANSFER

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to bring Antonio Rudiger back to the Premier League from Real Madrid, according to strong claims in the Spanish media.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and still alive in four competitions, meaning it is shaping up to be a hugely-successful season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, the Merseysiders have a number of holes in their squad which will be in need of replenishing over the next year – and Klopp is reportedly set to prioritise at least two new signings to bolster his defence.

First up, the club are in the market for a long-term replacement for Joel Matip, who has suffered a serious ACL injury and may have played his last game for the club.

And secondly, Klopp is well aware that Virgil van Dijk – despite returning to his imperial best this season – will one day need replacing himself, given he is now in the autumn of his career at 32.

As a result, reports in Spain claim the Reds have let it be known they are keen on a deal to bring Rudiger back to the Premier League.

The Germany defender is known as one of the most uncompromising and effective defenders in the world game, often using any approach necessary to intimate and get the better of his opponents.

That has made him a hugely-popular player for Real Madrid, where the 30-year-old is seen as one of their team leaders.

However, despite his current deal at the Bernabeu not due to expire until 2026, it’s reported Rudiger has asked Real Madrid for a significant payrise to reflect his status and importance in the Los Blancos side.

And it’s reported that amid offers from Saudi Arabia, the defender feels he has the right to ask Real for an increase in his pay.

While Real don’t fear they could lose Rudiger to Saudi, it’s claimed rival interest from Liverpool does make them ‘nervous’.

To that end, it’s claimed Klopp is ‘putting pressure on the Liverpool board’ to make an approach for Rudiger in the belief a deal is there to be done.

On the flipside, it’s also claimed that Rudiger himself wants to make the move and is desperate to link-up with compatriot Klopp, having set his heart on a return to the Premier League with Liverpool, after previously excelled at Chelsea.

Klopp still in hunt to sign Leroy Sane

Liverpool are also still chasing a possible summer deal for Leroy Sane too, amid the ongoing uncertainty over Mo Salah.

The Egyptian superstar will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer, meaning both he and Liverpool have a major decision to make over what comes next.

While the current signs indicate Salah will extend his Anfield stay by a couple more years, the Reds remain on tenterhooks until any signature on a new contract is inked.

And while it remains a possibility that Salah could be lured away, the Reds are, wisely, continuing to monitor the situation of Sane – the man Klopp would, most realistically, like to replace the Egyptian with.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world game, contributing 47 goals and 48 assists from his 159 appearances in all competitions for Bayern.

But with the Germany international also out of contract in 2025, and talks over an extension yet to seen an agreement reached, Bayern remain nervous that they will be forced to cash in on the star this summer.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Liverpool are not alone in taking a close watch on his situation, with Arsenal and Tottenham also reportedly on his trail too.

TOTTENHAM KEEN TO SIGN GOAL-CRAZY POLAND MIDFIELDER

Tottenham are ready to go big and spend as much as €35m (£30m) in a bid to bring in Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski before the transfer window closes. The Pole has nine goals and eight assists from 21 appearances so far this season. (various)

Spurs will allow Bryan Gil to depart if they can sign Szymanski, with Lazio now joining Fiorentina in the battle to sign the Spanish winger. (Corriere dello Sport)

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer after feeling his career has stalled under Thomas Tuchel and amid links to Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sky Deutschland)

Real Madrid are planning to trump Liverpool and Man Utd by agreeing to immediately meet Lille’s huge €80m asking price for teenage defender Leny Yoro. (Foot Mercato)

Karim Benzema will continue talks with Al-Ittihad this week with the end of his time in Saudi Arabia likely. Arsenal, Chelsea and Lyon are among the suitors for the 36-year-old former Real Madrid striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Besiktas are flying officials over to England to finalise a surprise move to sign Jamaal Lascelles, who has just six months left on his Newcastle deal. (various)

Manchester United are ready to pay off Casemiro with a £20m golden handshake as they look to sign an upgrade on the Brazilian midfielder this summer. (various)

Newcastle are preparing a €50m (£43m) summer approach for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after deciding the 20-year-old is their ideal target to replace Callum Wilson, who will be 32 next month and has just 18 months left on his deal. (various)

Manchester United have been told to forget any special favours if Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes a double swoop for €105m-rated (£90m) duo Jean-Clair Todbo and Khephren Thuram this summer. (Get French Football News)

TOTTENHAM, ARSENAL KEEN ON DEAL FOR SOCIEDAD WINGER KUBO

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who is on Arsenal and Tottenham’s radar ahead of the summer window, has turned down a January move to Saudi Arabia. (Matteo Moretto)

Fulham are stepping up the hunt to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre – but now face new competition from Atletico Madrid for his services. (AS)

Leeds full-back Junior Firpo and Man City’s Sergio Gomez are options for Real Sociedad over the summer as they plot life after Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid are ready to open talks with Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, with the Belgian teenager also linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona. (Matteo Moretto)

Jose Mourinho is set to reject multiple big-money offers from Saudi Arabia and is now in talks over a surprise move to take over as Napoli coach. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan are in talks with Sevilla over a deal to sign French centre-half Tanguy Nianzou. (Tuttomercato)

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, and are set to step up talks. Crystal Palace and West Ham have previously been linked. (Ske Deutschland)

Former Man Utd keeper David De Gea remains in the football wilderness and is still no closer to a new club despite links to Newcastle, Real Betis and clubs in Saudi Arabia. (AS)

Tottenham are determined to keep Emerson Royal beyond the February 1 transfer deadline after rejecting an opening offer worth €25m (£21.4m) from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (Ben Jacobs)

ARSENAL TRACKING XAVI SIMONS, ROMANO CONFIRMS

Arsenal are keeping a regular watch on PSG’s Xavi Simons, with the 20-year-old excelling during his season on loan at RB Leipzig. The Gunners could yet make a summer move for his services and are long-time admirers of the €50m-rated Dutchman. (Fabrizio Romano)

Deco has strongly denied Barcelona are open to the sale of Ronald Araujo this month amid talk of a €70m (£60m) move to Bayern Munich. (Marca)

Southampton want to bolster their Championship promotion push with a €35m move to sign Juventus winger Mathias Soule, who has been excelling with Frosinone. (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are ready to sign Moise Kean on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season and plan to sign the forward as a replacement for Angel Correa, who is wanted in both MLS and Saudi Arabia. (Marca)

Bayern Munich have been sent packing by Newcastle after a move to sign Kieran Trippier on loan was rebuffed. The Magpies have made it clear they don’t want to sell and would only accept a fee of around €15m (£12.9m) if they did sell the 33-year-old. (Bild)

La Liga clubs Cadiz and Getafe have made offers for Sporting Gijon’s Jonathan Varane. The half-brother of Manchester United defender Raphael, the 22-year-old midfielder is also a target for Championship pair Norwich and QPR. (L’Equipe)

Juventus remain on the trail of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but have made clear they can only afford to sign the Tottenham star on an initial loan with an option to buy in the summer. (Ske Deutschland)

Manchester City are favourites ahead of Tottenham to sign Troyes’ Brazilian winger Savio this summer after he excelled at another of their sister clubs in Girona this season. (various)