Manchester United could keep hold of striker Romelu Lukaku for next season, despite reports he is set for a move to Inter Milan.

The Belgium international lost his place to Marcus Rashford last season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge and he has since been linked with a move away from the club.

Lukaku is understood to be a target for the former Chelsea boss and recent reports claim Inter have seen a player-plus-cash offer rejected by United chiefs.

It’s understood United want around £70million for Lukaku, who rarely featured under Solskjaer last season, and the player himself has been continuously flirting with the idea of a move to Italy.

Now, ESPN are reporting that Lukaku could be willing to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer if club chiefs are not willing to facilitate an exit.

Their report states that Lukaku is ‘reluctant to speed up the process by formally asking for a transfer’ and will ‘join the preseason tour of Australia, Singapore, China and Norway’ if a deal between the two squad is not reached.

United for their part do not want to sell the man they signed from Everton for £75million two years ago.

