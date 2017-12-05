Big-spending PSG tipped to beat Man Utd to £225million duo

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to spend big again over the next two transfer windows and sign two players who are also reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

Marca claims the big-spending Parisians have contacted Barcelona with an exchange offer for defender Samuel Umtiti, who has a €60million transfer release clause in his contract. In return, PSG have offered Barca the chance to bring long-term target Angel Di Maria to the club in a deal which the French club hope will suit all parties.

Barcelona, however, appear keen to resist any offers for centre-half Umtiti, with United also reported to be plotting a move for the chunky Frenchman.

While that deal would appear to tick plenty of boxes, especially as far as Financial Fair Play limitations are concerned, links to the Real Madrid’s Casemiro would appear somewhat far fetched by comparison.

According to Diario Gol, PSG are ready to meet the £176million release clause in his contract and once again thwart Jose Mourinho, who is also keen to sign the Brazil midfielder.

The Spanish outlet claims Mourinho’s men have expressed an interest in the Real Madrid star in the past, but have been put off by the mammoth release clause in his deal. However, the Spanish outlet claims that is unlikely to put off the Ligue 1 leaders, who are ready to pay what it takes to bring the former Sao Paulo man to the Parc des Princes next summer.

