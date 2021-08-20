Manchester United midfielder James Garner has now agreed a new contract after rejecting the club’s first offer, according to a report.

The 20-year-old remains one of the brightest talents in the Old Trafford youth ranks. As such, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had begun to think about his long-term future. While he wanted to send Garner on another loan spell, he could only do so by the midfielder extending his contract, which expires next summer.

Earlier reports revealed that the Englishman had thrown his future into doubt by rejecting an offer.

However, Football Insider now reports that he has performed a U-turn after a new proposal came in.

The ‘breakthrough’ in talks has resulted in Garner agreeing to a new four-year contract running until 2025.

The deal will replace his current terms, which were causing uncertainty at Old Trafford.

Now, though, Solskjaer can set his plan for Garner into motion. Nottingham Forest, Stoke and Sheffield United have all previously shown loan transfer interest.

Garner has experience of Forest, spending the second half of last season on loan at the club. However, he could yet decide to move to either of the other two Championship clubs.

Watford also enjoyed Garner’s talents in the first half of last term. That is, until a misunderstanding over game time saw United recall him and send him to the Midlands.

Garner has made 40 Championship appearances overall, chipping in with four goals and one assist. He also impressed for the Red Devils in pre-season, featuring in four matches and tallying 141 minutes.

Sheff Utd eye Man Utd transfer

Meanwhile, as well as Garner, the Blades are also reportedly looking at signing Amad Diallo on loan from United.

The 19-year-old forward has impressed at Old Trafford since his January arrival, but his first-team chances look slim.

Indeed, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani have yet to make an appearance this season, with Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho featuring last Saturday against Leeds.

As such, the South Yorkshire club have reportedly opened talks about bringing Amad to the Championship.