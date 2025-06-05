Money is already flowing for the summer 2025 transfer window, with deals already being agreed worth up to £62.5m.

With the transfer window open between June 1 and June 10, and then again from June 16 to September 1, there’s bound to be some serious money spent this summer. The spree has already begun, with some transfers pre-arranged for once the transfer window opens and some clubs making good use of the pre-Club World Cup window.

Here, TEAMtalk has a guide to the 25 most expensive transfers this summer, which you can keep checking all the way through the window.

A * denotes the player was already on loan at the club and the move has become permanent.

25. Luka Vuskovic

From: Hajduk Split

To: Tottenham

Position: Centre-back

Age: 18

Fee: £12m

Vuskovic was still only 16 years old when Spurs agreed a deal to sign him from Hajduk Split in September 2023.

Due to regulations, the defender’s move can only be completed this summer, after he spent last season on loan with Westerlo, now that he’s 18.

24. Bashir Humphreys

From: Chelsea

To: Burnley*

Position: Defender

Age: 22

Fee: £12m

Humphreys only ever played twice for Chelsea before they sent him on loan to Burnley last summer.

The defender helped the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League, making 25 Championship appearances, and is the most expensive of the four loanees Burnley have retained.

23. Lazar Samardzic

From: Udinese

To: Atalanta*

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: £12.4m

Atalanta took Samardzic on loan from Udinese last summer with an obligation to buy the midfielder on certain conditions.

The 23-year-old is now permanently an Atalanta player and will get to play in the Champions League with them for a second consecutive season.

22. Caoimhin Kelleher

From: Liverpool

To: Brentford

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 26

Fee: £12.5m

Kelleher has got his wish after expressing a long-term desire to leave Liverpool in order to become a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere.

Brentford’s sale of Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen has opened up an opportunity for Kelleher to replace him. The initial £12.5m price could rise to £18m with add-ons.

The boy from Blackrock is a Bee 🐝 pic.twitter.com/vSyZeCCdk3 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 3, 2025

21. Mohamed Amoura

From: Union SG

To: Wolfsburg*

Position: Forward

Age: 25

Fee: £12.6m

After an impressive 2023-24 season with Union SG in Belgium, Amoura moved to Germany with Wolfsburg on an initial loan deal in the summer.

The Egypt forward scored 10 goals in 34 games for Wolfsburg, who have bought him permanently for a fee in the region of €15m.

20. Charly Alcaraz

From: Flamengo

To: Everton*

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

Fee: £12.6m

Everton ended the season with five players on loan, but only one of them has stayed: Alcaraz.

After a previous crack at the Premier League with Southampton, the midfielder returned to English football in February and has made his stay permanent on a surprisingly short two-year contract.

19. Gabriel Carvalho

From: Internacional

To: Al-Qadsiah

Position: Midfielder

Age: 17

Fee: £13.4m

Carvalho is a teenage Brazilian midfielder whose move to Saudi Arabia was agreed in December, but had to be slated in for this summer once he turned 18.

His birthday is in August, so that’s when he’ll officially become an Al-Qadsiah player.

18. Ezechiel Banzuzi

From: OH Leuven

To: RB Leipzig

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 20

Fee: £13.4m

Banzuzi has been lined up for the second transfer of his career after previously joining OH Leuven from NAC Breda.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder will be on a contract until 2030 in Germany.

17. Jonathan Rowe

From: Norwich City

To: Marseille*

Position: Winger

Age: 22

Fee: £14m

One of the candidates for the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award in 2023-24, Rowe went on to leave English football behind with a loan move to Marseille.

He only scored three times in his debut Ligue 1 campaign, but Marseille were committed to an obligation to buy him.

16. Michael Kayode

From: Fiorentina

To: Brentford*

Position: Right-back

Age: 20

Fee: £14.7m

Although he only played 12 times while on loan from Fiorentina since January, Brentford have signed Kayode on a permanent deal.

The right-back has earned a contract until 2030 after working his way into the starting lineup by the end of the season.

15. Lloyd Kelly

From: Newcastle

To: Juventus*

Position: Defender

Age: 26

Fee: £15m

A quick profit for Newcastle was achieved when Kelly was offloaded in the winter. Eddie Howe had reunited with his former Bournemouth defender without paying a transfer fee last summer, but Juventus came calling just a few months later.

Kelly completed the season on loan in Serie A, with Juventus obliged to make the move permanent after his 15-appearance stint.

14. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

From: Tottenham

To: Marseille*

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

Fee: £16.8m

Despite his contract approaching its final year last summer, Spurs managed to secure a payment plan from Marseille when letting them have Hojbjerg for the 2024-25 season.

Hojbjerg was on loan in Ligue 1 last season but Marseille were obliged to pay £16.8m to make the move permanent. He made more than 30 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi’s side while on loan.

13. Arthur Vermeeren

From: Atletico Madrid

To: RB Leipzig*

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Fee: £16.8m

Only lasting seven months at Atletico Madrid, making five appearances before being loaned out to RB Leipzig, Vermeeren learned his move would be made permanent midway through January.

Leipzig had an obligation to buy the midfielder if he met certain targets, which he did so ahead of schedule. He now has a contract until 2029 with the Bundesliga side.

12. Mike Penders

From: Genk

To: Chelsea

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 19

Fee: £17m

The goalkeeper position has brought up some degree of uncertainty for Chelsea in recent years. Another option they’ll be adding into the mix is Penders, whose move was agreed last August.

The 19-year-old has 22 senior appearances to his name for Genk. While the battle for the Chelsea no.1 spot rumbles on, the Blues are expected to loan out their new acquisition for the upcoming season.

11. Kendry Paez

From: Independiente del Valle

To: Chelsea

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 18

Fee: £17.3m

You have to go back two years now to recall when Chelsea announced the signing of Paez. Being under 18 at the time, he wasn’t allowed to complete his move until this summer.

The time has now come for his departure from Independiente del Valle, the Ecuadorian club where Moises Caicedo began his career.

The attacking midfielder has 70 appearances and 13 goals behind him in South America.

10. Dario Essugo

From: Sporting CP

To: Chelsea

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Fee: £18.5m

Essugo was part of a double deal Chelsea pre-agreed with Sporting back in March, with Geovany Quenda due to follow him in next year.

Spending last season on loan at Las Palmas, Essugo is now ready for his first taste of English football.

Despite only having 10 league appearances to his name for Sporting, the Lisbon outfit managed to get £18.5m from his sale.

9. Enzo Le Fee

From: Roma

To: Sunderland*

Position: Midfielder

Age: 25

Fee: £19.3m

Le Fee was seen as a high-stature signing for Sunderland when Regis Le Bris managed to reunite with him in January.

A summer move from Rennes to Roma hadn’t worked out for the French midfielder, so he dropped down to the Championship after half a season and helped the Black Cats win a long-awaited promotion to the Premier League.

That triggered an obligation for Sunderland to buy Le Fee on a permanent basis, at a club-record price.

Enzo: ‘I said before the Play-Off final that my heart was in Sunderland – I wanted to stay, and that made it the most important game of my life. Together, we did it. I can’t wait to play for Sunderland in the Premier League.’ ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/6F0rLJWCI8 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 3, 2025

8. Kevin Danso

From: Lens

To: Tottenham*

Position: Centre-back

Age: 26

Fee: £21m

Towards the end of the winter transfer window, Spurs beat Wolves to the signing of former Southampton loanee Danso.

The centre-back played 15 times for Ange Postecoglou’s side, including a substitute appearance in the Europa League final, which they won.

As expected, Danso’s loan has now been converted into a permanent move.

7. Nico Gonzalez

From: Fiorentina

To: Juventus*

Position: Winger

Age: 27

Fee: £23.5m

Juventus acquired Gonzalez from Serie A rivals Fiorentina last August on loan with an obligation to buy.

That obligation was dependent on certain conditions, but having been activated, the Argentina international is now permanently a Juventus player.

He only scored three league goals from 26 games in his first season with them, though.

6. Yan Couto

From: Manchester City

To: Borussia Dortmund*

Position: Right-back

Age: 23

Fee: £25m

Couto never made a first-team appearance for Man City, instead enjoying loan spells at Girona, Braga, Girona again and Borussia Dortmund.

The latter spell has now been converted into a permanent move, putting £25m in City’s coffers.

This was already known as far back as October, but technically goes down as a transfer for this summer’s window.

5. Estevao Willian

From: Palmeiras

To: Chelsea

Position: Winger

Age: 18

Fee: £29m

Back in June 2024, Chelsea announced an agreement to sign Estevao once he was old enough to make an international transfer.

The attacker is now ready to embark on his new adventure in English football after scoring 26 goals from 77 games for Palmeiras.

Chelsea committed to paying an initial £29m for Estevao, but add-ons could later take the cost up to £52m.

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SHLVRaD4gi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2024

4. Jeremie Frimpong

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Liverpool

Position: Right-back

Age: 24

Fee: £29.5m

Liverpool decided to act fast to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after accepting an £8.4m payment for Real Madrid to sign him before the Club World Cup.

They swooped in for Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong by activating his £29.5m release clause, meaning they were able to replace Alexander-Arnold for a net spend of just over £20m.

Frimpong had his heart set on a move to Liverpool after hearing of their interest and has signed a contract until 2030.

3. Liam Delap

From: Ipswich Town

To: Chelsea

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Fee: £30m

Delap became one of the most coveted strikers on the market after Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Premier League made his £30m release clause active.

He’d only joined Ipswich from Manchester City last summer, but his 12 goals for them meant there was little chance of him staying at Portman Road.

Chelsea ultimately won the race to sign him, giving the striker a six-year contract. Ipswich will retain a sell-on clause, just like City did when he made his last move.

“It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies,” the 22-year-old told his new club’s official website.

2. Dean Huijsen

From: Bournemouth

To: Real Madrid

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Fee: £50m

Huijsen’s time in the Premier League was short and sweet after Bournemouth bought him from Juventus for £12.8m last summer, following a loan spell at Roma.

The centre-back caught the attention of many clubs closer to the calibre of where he had come from thanks to his form on the South Coast.

Indeed, Huijsen came out on top of TEAMtalk’s final Premier League signings of the season ranking.

But he won’t be playing in the Premier League next season after Real Madrid activated his release clause.

Huijsen has completed a £50m move to Madrid, which takes him back to the country he grew up in.

1. Matheus Cunha

From: Wolves

To: Manchester United

Position: Forward

Age: 26

Fee: £62.5m

When Cunha signed a new contract with Wolves in February, it was merely the precursor to a big summer move for the attacker.

A release clause worth £62.5m was added into his contract, which Man Utd would waste no time to activate at the earliest opportunity in June.

Cunha had his heart set on the move to Man Utd despite their difficult 2024-25 campaign. In turn, he has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of an extra year.

At £62.5m, Cunha has become Wolves’ most expensive sale, surpassing Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes from two summers ago.

At the age of 26, Cunha should spend his prime years as a Man Utd player. He will be expected to play as one of two attacking midfielders in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.