Keep up to date with the most expensive signings this summer as the transfer window runs until September 1.

Here’s a handy guide to the 25 biggest transfers to have been confirmed, currently topped by Anthony Gordon’s move from Newcastle United to Barcelona.

1. Anthony Gordon

From: Newcastle United

To: Barcelona

Position: Winger

Age: 25

Fee: £69.3m

Gordon’s dream move to Barcelona was confirmed in May, costing Barcelona €80m – the equivalent of £69.3m at the time.

After three-and-a-half years with Newcastle, during which he scored 39 goals, the forward has earned them a profit in the region of £25-30m.

Gordon, who has signed a contract until 2031 with Barcelona, said at his unveiling, where he spoke in Spanish: “As soon as I knew Barca was a serious option, there was never any question.

“I always wanted Barca. Barca is the biggest club on the planet.

“It’s the stuff I dreamed of as a child. It really is a dream come true to be here.

“I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but I’m ready for this kind of challenge.”

2. Jeremy Jacquet

From: Rennes

To: Liverpool

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Fee: £55m

Liverpool lined up the signing of Jacquet from Rennes pretty much as soon as the January transfer window closed, committing to a deal worth £55m up front.

A further £5m could follow in add-ons. Either way, Jacquet has become Rennes’ most expensive sale of all time.

The defender will be under contract with Liverpool until 2031, helping them rebuild in his position after the exit of Ibrahima Konate as a free agent.

3. Geovany Quenda

From: Sporting CP

To: Chelsea

Position: Winger

Age: 19

Fee: £42.9m

Chelsea were confident enough in Quenda’s potential to commit to a deal worth more than €50m when he was still only 17.

It was a deal they lined up for the future, which is finally going through this summer after Quenda’s 86 appearances for Sporting CP.

4. Rasmus Hojlund

From: Manchester United

To: Napoli

Position: Striker

Age: 23

Fee: £38.1m

After spending the 2025-26 season on loan at Napoli, Hojlund has made his move permanent for a fee that was agreed in advance.

A clause agreed between Man Utd and Napoli meant he would automatically remain in Italy if his side qualified for the Champions League.

5. Lois Openda

From: RB Leipzig

To: Juventus

Position: Striker

Age: 26

Fee: £35.1m

Openda’s loan spell at Juventus from RB Leipzig was not successful – just one Serie A goal from 24 games – but they were obliged to buy him because they finished in the top half.

Juventus could consider offers for Openda this summer but would be unlikely to make their money back.

6. Rodrigo Zalazar

From: Braga

To: Sporting CP

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

Fee: £26m

Sporting have set a new record for the most expensive signing by one Portuguese club from another with their capture of Zalazar from Braga.

The Spanish midfielder scored 16 goals in the Primeira Liga in his final season with Braga and has been given an €80m release clause.

7. Orkun Kokcu

From: Benfica

To: Besiktas

Position: Midfielder

Age: 25

Fee: £21.6m

Kokcu spent the season on loan at Besiktas from Benfica before making the move permanent.

The midfielder took the number 10 shirt upon joining his new club and already became their captain during his loan spell.

8. Donyell Malen

From: Aston Villa

To: Roma

Position: Striker

Age: 27

Fee: £21.6m

When Aston Villa sent Malen to Roma in January, they did so as a loan with an obligation for a permanent move if the Serie A side qualified for Europe and the Dutchman played in half of their games.

Given that he scored 14 goals in the league over the second half of the season, Roma were more than happy that those conditions were met.

9. Patrick Zabi

From: Reims

To: Paris FC

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

Fee: £21.6m

Zabi was only just celebrating the first anniversary of his senior debut for Reims in February when Paris FC committed to signing him in the summer.

10. Zadok Yohanna

From: AIK

To: Brighton

Position: Winger

Age: 18

Fee: £21.5m

The fee for Yohanna is an eye-catching one for his age but Brighton will be hoping the winger is another example of their strong talent identification.

11. Aleksandar Stankovic

From: Club Brugge

To: Inter

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Fee: £19.9m

Inter used a buyback clause for Stankovic – son of club legend Dejan – after a productive season in Belgium, with his contract now running until 2031.

12. Issa Doumbia

From: Venezia

To: Sporting CP

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

Fee: £17.3m

Doumbia helped Venezia win promotion to Serie A but won’t be sticking with them for it, after making the move to Sporting.

13. Georgiy Sudakov

From: Shakhtar Donetsk

To: Benfica

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: £17.5m

Sudakov has remained with Benfica on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Shakhtar, during which he scored four goals.

14. Rocco Reitz

From: Borussia Monchengladbach

To: RB Leipzig

Position: Midfielder

Age: 24

Fee: £17.3m

Reitz’s move from Borussia Monchengladbach to RB Leipzig – his first permanent transfer – was agreed in March.

15. Joane Gadou

From: Red Bull Salzburg

To: Borussia Dortmund

Position: Centre-back

Age: 19

Fee: £17.3m

Gadou was a product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy before finding his way with Salzburg. Dortmund have signed him to a five-year contract.

16. Alex Jimenez

From: AC Milan

To: Bournemouth

Position: Right-back

Age: 21

Fee: £16.5m

Jimenez’s move from AC Milan to Bournemouth became permanent in February, though he has been suspended by the club.

17. Sidiki Cherif

From: Angers

To: Fenerbahce

Position: Striker

Age: 19

Fee: £15.6m

Cherif signed for Fenerbahce on loan in February, with an obligation for them to buy him for €18m (on top of the €4m they already paid for the loan).

18. Facundo Medina

From: Lens

To: Marseille

Position: Defender

Age: 27

Fee: £15.6m

Medina is yet another player here to have made a loan move permanent, having played 26 times in his debut Marseille season.

19. Jakub Kiwior

From: Arsenal

To: Porto

Position: Centre-back

Age: 26

Fee: £14.7m

Kiwior left Arsenal at the end of last summer’s transfer window and his move to Porto has become permanent.

20. Bilal El Khannouss

From: Leicester City

To: Stuttgart

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

Fee: £14.7m

El Khannouss has converted his move from Leicester to Stuttgart into a permanent one, which is just as well after the Foxes were relegated to League One.

21. Alisson Santos

From: Sporting CP

To: Napoli

Position: Winger

Age: 23

Fee: £14.3m

Alisson signed for Napoli on loan in February and is staying there permanently after scoring four goals over the second half of the season.

22. Jannik Schuster

From: Red Bull Salzburg

To: Brentford

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Fee: £12m

Brentford have bought Schuster for a fee reported at an initial £12m, although some have it higher.

23. Manuel Akanji

From: Manchester City

To: Inter Milan

Position: Centre-back

Age: 30

Fee: £13m

Inter needed to win the Serie A title and for Akanji to play in more than half of their games for his loan move to become permanent, which ultimately materialised.

24. Timothy Weah

From: Juventus

To: Marseille

Position: Winger

Age: 26

Fee: £12.1m

Weah only scored twice in Ligue 1 while on loan at Marseille, but the deal was structured as an obligation to buy.

25. Giovanni Fabbian

From: Bologna

To: Fiorentina

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: £11.2m

Fiorentina signed Fabbian in January on loan from Bologna, with an obligation to buy if they avoided relegated.

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