The 10 biggest LaLiga signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

Alex Baena, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joan Garcia are among the biggest signings in LaLiga this summer

Some of the biggest transfer fees ever have been spent by Real Madrid and Barcelona – but what are the most expensive signings in LaLiga this summer?

The transfer window is open in Spain until September 1, giving LaLiga clubs the chance to strengthen their squads. As the summer progresses, we’ll have an ongoing rundown of the 10 most expensive LaLiga signings in the current window.

While Real Madrid and Barcelona are the clubs with the biggest reputations, they are just two of seven clubs represented in this top 10 as things stand.

10. Ilaix Moriba

From: RB Leipzig

To: Celta Vigo

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

Fee: €6m (£5.2m)

After spending the 2024-25 season on loan with Celta, Moriba has made his move to Galicia permanent.

The former Barcelona prospect only ever played six times for selling club RB Leipzig, who had previously loaned him to Valencia and Getafe too.

Celta were willing to activate their option to buy Moriba after the midfielder played 35 times on loan for them. He is now contracted until 2029.

9. Roberto Fernandez

From: Braga

To: Espanyol

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Fee: €6.2m (£5.3m)

Espanyol originally took Fernandez on loan from Braga for the second half of last season, during which time he scored six goals from 19 games. It earned him a place in Spain’s squad for the U21 European Championship.

They have now signed him to a permanent contract for six years, although the deal they have agreed with Braga is only for 50% of his economic rights.

Espanyol will have the option to acquire the other 50% of his rights in the future.

8. Natan

From: Napoli

To: Real Betis

Position: Centre-back

Age: 24

Fee: €9m (£7.7m)

Following his loan spell from Napoli at Real Betis in the 2024-25 season, in which he amassed a whopping 52 appearances thanks to their progress to the Conference League final, Natan is staying in Spain.

Natan was named in the Conference League Team of the Season and will have Europa League involvement to look forward to with Manuel Pellegrini’s side in 2025-26.

Betis utilised their option to buy Natan, who has signed a contract until 2030 in Andalusia.

7. Trent Alexander-Arnold

From: Liverpool

To: Real Madrid

Position: Right-back

Age: 26

Fee: €10m (£8.4m)

What was expected to be the most high-profile free transfer of the summer ended up becoming a paid transfer after Real Madrid agreed a deal to take Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Liverpool ahead of the Club World Cup.

Madrid previously tried to sign the right-back in January, but ultimately agreed a €10m deal weeks before when his Liverpool contract would have expired.

The England international recorded his first assist for his new club on his fourth appearance at the Club World Cup in the round of 16 against Juventus – the prize money for which alone was almost equivalent of what Madrid paid to sign him.

6. Alberto Moleiro

From: Las Palmas

To: Villarreal

Position: Winger

Age: 21

Fee: €16m (£13.7m)

A move to mainland Spain has been secured for Moleiro, who previously spent his entire career in the Canary Islands with Las Palmas.

Following relegation from LaLiga, the winger has made the step back up to the top flight with Villarreal, where he will also get the chance to play in the Champions League.

Moleiro was identified as a replacement for Alex Baena, who has joined Atletico Madrid (more on that later).

5. Matteo Ruggeri

From: Atalanta

To: Atletico Madrid

Position: Left-back

Age: 22

Fee: €17m (£14.6m)

Although their top target was initially claimed to be Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Atletico Madrid responded to releasing Reinildo Mandava at the end of his contract by buying Ruggeri as their new left-back.

A product of the Atalanta academy who made more than 100 senior appearances for La Dea, Ruggeri has represented Italy up to under-21 level. This will be his first experience of playing for a club outside of his home country.

Atleti have handed the 22-year-old a contract until 2030.

4. Joan Garcia

From: Espanyol

To: Barcelona

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 24

Fee: €25m (£21.4m)

Garcia became the first player to make the cross-city switch from Espanyol to Barcelona since 1994 when his release clause was triggered in June.

After making more saves than any other goalkeeper in the 2024-25 LaLiga season, Garcia signed a six-year contract with Barcelona, who relied on Wojciech Szczesny in the absence of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen over the course of the last campaign.

“I’m ready for this challenge,” Garcia, whose only full season as a regular starter in LaLiga was the last one, said. “I know there is competition in this team, and this is normal in a big club like Barcelona, but I think it’s healthy and makes us all better.”

3. Franco Mastantuono

From: River Plate

To: Real Madrid

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 17

Fee: €45m (£38.5m)

Real Madrid have made their confidence clear in some of South America’s most promising teenagers before with big investments in players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Their latest prospect isn’t a Brazilian, but an Argentine. Mastantuono has been making waves with River Plate before the age of 18 and has even earned his first senior cap for his country.

Madrid agreed a deal to welcome Mastantuono once he turns 18, paying his €45m release clause to confirm his arrival on what will be a six-year contract.

2. Alex Baena

From: Villarreal

To: Atletico Madrid

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: €45m (£39m)

Making the first transfer of his career, Baena currently accounts for the biggest move between two LaLiga clubs this summer.

The attacking midfielder or winger was a Villarreal regular for the past three seasons on the back of helping them win the 2020-21 Europa League.

Now, Atleti have signed him on a five-year contract after paying €45m for his services. The overall cost of the transfer could reach €50m with add-ons, but even before then, Baena has become Villarreal’s record sale.

1. Dean Huijsen

From: Bournemouth

To: Real Madrid

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Fee: €59m (£50m)

The battle to sign Huijsen was fierce after he impressed in his debut Premier League season with Bournemouth.

Ultimately, Huijsen followed his heart and returned to the country he grew up in and represents internationally.

Madrid triggered the £50m release clause in the defender’s Bournemouth contract and put him in their squad for the Club World Cup.

“I’ve wanted to be here since day one, since they called me, I didn’t consider any other team,” Huijsen, a former Malaga academy player, said at his presentation. “I’m joining the best club in the world, and I’m here to give my all.”