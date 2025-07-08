The 10 most expensive signings in Serie A this summer

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter currently account for some of the highest fees spent in Serie A this summer, but which other Italian teams are investing heavily and which players for?

The transfer window is open in Italy until September 1, giving Serie A clubs the chance to strengthen their squads. As the summer progresses, we’ll have an ongoing rundown of the 10 most expensive Serie A signings in the current window.

Transfers are ranked by the initial fee paid, although any ties are split by taking into account the future add-ons that could be paid.

10. Nicolo Rovella

From: Juventus

To: Lazio

Position: Midfielder

Age: €17m (£14.7m)

Fee: 23

It was two years ago when Lazio agreed to buy Rovella from Juventus, but the deal took the form of a 24-month loan with an obligation to buy.

The midfielder made 74 appearances over the two seasons of his loan spell, without scoring. He is reported to be attracting interest from elsewhere already.

9. Lloyd Kelly

From: Newcastle United

To: Juventus

Position: Centre-back

Age: 26

Fee: €17.5m (£15m)

A quick profit for Newcastle was achieved when Kelly was offloaded in the winter. Eddie Howe had reunited with his former Bournemouth defender without paying a transfer fee last summer, but Juventus came calling just a few months later.

Kelly completed the season on loan in Serie A, with Juventus obliged to make the move permanent after his 15-appearance stint.

❗️JUST IN: Lloyd Kelly, who arrived at Juventus from Newcastle in January, could be sold within months. — @Gazzetta_it | @OddAlerts pic.twitter.com/bxgXjbwjWG — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 6, 2025

8. Kamaldeen Sulemana

From: Southampton

To: Atalanta

Position: Winger

Age: 23

Fee: €17.5m (£15m)

Atalanta already had one Sulemana in their squad in the shape of Ibrahim, and now they have signed his (unrelated) Ghanaian compatriot and namesake from Southampton.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was a record signing for Southampton in February 2023, but only scored four goals from 74 games for the club and suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Atalanta’s payment for him could rise to €21.5m with add-ons.

7. Martin Baturina

From: Dinamo Zagreb

To: Como

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 22

Fee: €18m (£15.5m)

An exciting Croatian talent, Baturina made 165 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb but has now accepted a new challenge in Italian football.

After the player signed a five-year contract, Como coach Cesc Fabregas told the club’s website: “Martin is a player of immense quality. He’s intelligent on the ball, strong in duels, and has the personality to make things happen in key moments. He fits exactly the kind of football we’re building here.”

6. Odilon Kossounou

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Atalanta

Position: Centre-back

Age: 24

Fee: €20m (£17.3m)

A lesser-used member of the Bayer Leverkusen team that went invincible in the 2023-24 Bundesliga, Kossounou spent 2024-25 on loan with Atalanta ahead of a permanent transfer.

La Dea managed to negotiate a slight discount on their option to buy the defender, who made 23 appearances while on loan and has signed a contract until 2029.

5. Jesus Rodriguez

From: Real Betis

To: Como

Position: Winger

Age: 19

Fee: €22.5m (£19.4m)

A member of the Real Betis squad that reached the Conference League final last season, Rodriguez earned a move to Como on the back of his breakthrough.

The right-footed winger has signed a contract until 2030 with Como, whose investment could reach up to €28m with add-ons.

4. Samuele Ricci

From: Torino

To: AC Milan

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: €23m (£19.9m)

The most expensive Italian player moving in Serie A so far this summer, Ricci completed a move to long-term admirers Milan on July 3.

After three and a half seasons playing for Torino, the midfielder has signed a four-year contract with Milan, who paid an initial €23m (which could become €24.5m with add-ons) to prise him away.

Taking the no.4 shirt, the 10-cap Italy international told MilanTV: “I think this is the right place to improve: you compete with important players, among the best in the world, and it’s the best way to mature and improve.”

3. Luis Henrique

From: Marseille

To: Inter Milan

Position: Winger

Age: 23

Fee: €23m (£19.9m)

On the back of the best season of his career with Marseille, Henrique became a target for Champions League runners-up Inter.

TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti confirmed Henrique was on Inter’s radar in May and the wide man has since signed a five-year contract in Milan. Add-ons could take the cost up to €25m for Inter.

Henrique made his Inter debut at the Club World Cup and has played as a right wing-back so far.

2. Ange-Yoan Bonny

From: Parma

To: Inter Milan

Position: Striker

Age: 21

Fee: €23m (£19.9m)

After working under new Inter coach Cristian Chivu last season with Parma, Bonny made the same move on July 5.

The initial €23m fee could rise to €25m with add-ons.

“It is a childhood dream come true for me, I am still struggling to realise what’s happening,” he told Inter TV. “I can’t wait to get started.”

1. Nico Gonzalez

From: Fiorentina

To: Juventus

Position: Winger

Age: 27

Fee: €28.1m (£24.3m)

Juventus acquired Gonzalez from Serie A rivals Fiorentina last August on loan with an obligation to buy.

That obligation was dependent on certain conditions, but having been activated, the Argentina international is now permanently a Juventus player on a contract until 2029.

He only scored three league goals from 26 games in his first season with them, though, and there are reports he could be offloaded at the earliest opportunity.