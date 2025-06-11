Some expensive players on the move before the Club World Cup

The transfer window opened early this year to allow teams travelling to the United States for the Club World Cup to strengthen their squads – but who are the costliest new players have been bought by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan?

Any club has been able to do business in the extraordinary transfer window between June 1 and June 10, which has led to deals like Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. But neither of those will be taking part in the Club World Cup.

So, what about the 32 clubs going to the 2025 Club World Cup in the US? Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the 10 most expensive transfers they’ve agreed in time for the tournament, which kicks off in Miami on June 14 and runs until the final in East Rutherford on July 13.

Note, we’ve not included any transfers that were pre-agreed before the last transfer window in January, such as Chelsea’s capture of Estevao Willian, nor any players that were already on loan at a club, such as Lloyd Kelly at Juventus.

10. Arthur Cabral

From: Benfica

To: Botafogo

Position: Striker

Age: 27

Fee: £12.6m

Botafogo have taken Cabral back to his native Brazil after a two-year stint with Benfica for the former Basel and Fiorentina forward.

Seattle Sounders will be Botafogo’s first opponents in the Club World Cup.

9. Gabri Veiga

From: Al-Ahli

To: Porto

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Fee: £12.6m

Veiga has returned to European football with Porto two years on from leaving Celta Vigo for Al-Ahli.

Curiously, the midfielder made 50 appearances and scored 11 goals in LaLiga and returned an identical record in the Saudi Pro League.

Porto kickstart their Club World Cup campaign on June 15 in East Rutherford against Palmeiras.

8. Dario Essugo

From: Sporting CP

To: Chelsea

Position: Midfielder

Age: 20

Fee: £18.5m

Essugo was partway through a loan spell at Las Palmas from Sporting when Chelsea arranged to sign him in March.

The Premier League club have since confirmed the 20-year-old midfielder’s arrival in time for the Club World Cup.

He previously gained appearances in the Champions League and Europa League for Sporting.

7. Luis Henrique

From: Marseille

To: Inter Milan

Position: Winger

Age: 23

Fee: £19.4m

Henrique, 23, completed his move from Marseille to Inter at a cost of €23m.

The winger will be playing in Serie A for the first time next season after any duties at the Club World Cup, with Inter commencing their campaign in Pasadena against Monterrey on June 17.

6. Jobe Bellingham

From: Sunderland

To: Borussia Dortmund

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

Fee: £27m

💰 Borussia Dortmund have signed Jobe Bellingham for a higher initial fee than they signed his brother Jude for five years ago. pic.twitter.com/kqpQnpwOQq — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 10, 2025

Bellingham completed his move to Germany on the final day of the pre-Club World Cup transfer window, on the back of a promotion-winning campaign with Sunderland.

“I’m delighted to now be a Borussia Dortmund player and to be fighting for titles with this great club,” he said. “I want to do my part to celebrate success with these amazing fans here, and I’ll be working on myself and the team every day to achieve this. I’m delighted that I’ll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the FIFA Club World Cup.”

Dortmund’s first group game is against Fluminense in East Rutherford, a week after Bellingham’s confirmation.

5. Liam Delap

From: Ipswich Town

To: Chelsea

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Fee: £30m

Delap earned a step up for his career thanks to Chelsea utilising the release clause that became active in his Ipswich Town contract after relegation from the Premier League.

The striker was already out on loan from Manchester City when his former club won the 2023 Club World Cup but will be on the international stage with his new club this summer.

His debut could theoretically come on June 16 against Los Angeles FC in Atlanta.

4. Rayan Cherki

From: Lyon

To: Manchester City

Position: Attacking midfielder

Age: 21

Fee: £30.5m

On the last day of the pre-Club World Cup window, Man City confirmed the capture of Cherki from Lyon, where he had spent his entire career to date. The playmaker has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, describing it as a ‘dream’ move.

“There’s no doubt that he’s now in the best place possible to develop further under Pep’s guidance and I really believe he can become a world-class player with our support and direction,” said director of football, Hugo Viana.

City’s Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC is due to take place in Philadelphia on June 18.

3. Rayan Ait-Nouri

From: Wolves

To: Manchester City

Position: Left-back

Age: 24

Fee: £31m

Man City secured themselves a proven Premier League left-back by signing Ait-Nouri from Wolves for an initial £31m, which could rise above £36m.

The Algeria international spent five seasons at Molineux and his move to Man City was announced on June 9.

Ait-Nouri, whose only former side before Wolves was Angers, has never played in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League before, but will now get the opportunity to showcase his talent on an international stage.

2. Tijjani Reijnders

From: AC Milan

To: Manchester City

Position: Midfielder

Age: 26

Fee: £46.5m

It may have taken City until June 11 to announce the arrival of Reijnders, but they confirmed the deal had gone through in time for him to be eligible for the Club World Cup.

The Netherlands midfielder cost an initial £46.5m for them to sign from AC Milan. In stark contrast to Ait-Nouri, he has played in all three European competitions before, either for his first club AZ or Milan.

Describing it as a ‘dream come true’ to arrive in the Premier League, Reijnders took City above the £100m mark for their total pre-Club World Cup spending.

1. Dean Huijsen

From: Bournemouth

To: Real Madrid

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Fee: £50m

After struggling for personnel at centre-back due to injuries in recent seasons, Real Madrid were eager to get Huijsen in time for the Club World Cup.

Bournemouth obliged and allowed the defender to make an early move to Madrid after Real met his £50m release clause.

The move marks a return to Spanish football for the former Malaga youngster, who was part of Spain’s starting lineup in the UEFA Nations League final on June 8, just 10 days before Madrid’s opening Club World Cup match against Al Hilal in Miami.

