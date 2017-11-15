Bilbao star discusses future amid Arsenal, Real Madrid talk

Real Madrid and Arsenal target Kepa Arrizabalaga admits he is aware of the transfer speculation over his future – buy is only focusing on his football.

The 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper’s contract expires in June, when he will be able to walk away on a free transfer. Marca though has claimed Real will look to trigger his €20million release clause in the upcoming January transfer window – a move which could signal the end of their pursuit of Manchester United’s David De Gea.

Arsenal are also tracking the Spain goalkeeper as they seek a long-term replacement for veteran stopper Petr Cech and discussing his future, Arrizabalaga told El Correo: “My only focus right now is with the national team.

“There’s nothing more I can say other than I am a player for Spain and for Athletic Club, nothing else matters to me.”

When pressed further about transfer speculation, the goalkeeper continued: “Of course I know of the rumours, I can see them and hear them, you know they exist but I know my situation better than that.

“They don’t make me nervous and I’m keeping calm.”

