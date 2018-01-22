Bilbao star’s Real Madrid transfer snub alerts Man Utd

Manchester United will be on alert after Kepa rejected the chance to join Real Madrid, who remain keen on bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Real’s failure to land the Athletic Bilbao star means David De Gea could once again emerge as a top target for the La Liga giants, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

De Gea has yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford and has just one year remaining on his current contract, although there is an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

As for Kepa, the 23-year-old was concerned that a move to Real this month could harm his World Cup chances and has agreed a new deal with Bilbao until 2025 – with an €80m release clause inserted.

With the Bilbao star now seemingly out of the running, it would appear that Real president Florentino Perez will once again switch his focus to De Gea as he looks for a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.