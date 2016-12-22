Bilic admits West Ham ace Payet is ‘very ambitious’

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has admitted Dimitri Payet is “very ambitious”, but is desperate to keep hold of their “top player”.

Payet, 29, said on Monday “I am not closing the door to anything” and Bilic knows the France playmaker misses playing in the Champions League

“We do not want to sell him – he is our top player,” Bilic said. “We said the same the last window and now all the speculation starts again. He’s got a contract with us, a long contract and I’ll say what I always say: we don’t want to sell him.

“West Ham have given a strong statement that we want to keep our best player. You can’t stop speculation; great players always attract attention when the window comes. We always knew this would happen, that there would be stories, rumours in the media. This is why it’s important for the club to say this, but it’s nothing new.

“I’ve spoken to Dimi a few times and I know what these interviews are like. When I was a player I had them too and if you don’t say ‘no way’ [about a transfer link] it doesn’t mean you aren’t committed. I was committed to all my clubs. I played my best football when other clubs showed interest in me because that gave me proof that I was doing good.

“There’s nothing wrong in saying he misses the Champions League. He’s training hard, he knows that we want him to stay, he has status here. On the other hand he’s very ambitions and that’s why he’s a great player. He wants to compete with the best but he is competing with the best because he is playing in the Premier League.”

Payet, who has more Premier League assists than any other player in 2016, is contracted to the Hammers until 2021 but he has not quite hit the heights of last season.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Payet, who spent two years with Marseille before he moved to West Ham for a reported £10.7million in June 2015.