Bilic admits West Ham deserved boos in win over Swansea

Slaven Bilic admitted West Ham deserved the boos from their own fans during the 1-0 win over Swansea.

The Hammers were jeered as they trudged off at half-time following a truly dreadful first half at the London Stadium.

And after the break Bilic’s decision to substitute Javier Hernandez was also met with derision – as was the announcement that Andy Carroll had been named man of the match.

But a last-minute goal from substitute Diafra Sakho meant Bilic could at least celebrate a much-needed three points to lift West Ham out of the bottom three.

Whether it puts a stop to the constant speculation surrounding his future – especially after a display worse than the sort of fare served up by Sam Allardyce which eventually cost him his job – remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Bilic said: “It’s a great three points, a clean sheet and nobody can say that we didn’t deserve it as the game went on.

“You could feel the pressure was on the players. It wasn’t good. We deserved to be booed at half-time.

“The fans are demanding, they want the best for the club and we were poor. So we deserved to be booed, definitely.”

After 78 interminable minutes Bilic turned to Sakho – for Hernandez – and Arthur Masuaku for inspiration, and it arrived at the death.

Carroll had already turned one Masuaku cross against a post and, when the winger whipped in a second, Sakho arrived on cue.

The Senegal striker, yet to start a Premier League game since trying to force a move away on deadline day, slid in at the far post to snatch the points.

Swansea boss Paul Clement was, not for the first time, left frustrated by his shot-shy strikers.

Wilfried Bony had their only effort on target, a 25-yard drive which was comfortably dealt with by Joe Hart.

“It’s a hard feeling, knowing we are going home with nothing, the least we deserved was a draw,” said Clement.

“It’s always difficult to lose the game so late on, but the fact is went to Southampton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham and got clean sheets which is a good foundation, and we nearly got one here.

“But we have to create more chances and score more goals. It’s really frustrating.

“Good strikers just sometimes battle away until they get that opportunity. They’ve got to be better individually.

“I am concerned. It’s seven games, we’ve got five points and I would have expected better.”