Bilic admits West Ham have ‘done nothing’ despite win at Spurs

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic his urged his team to ‘go large’ now and build coming from two goals down to beat Spurs 3-2 at Wembley.

Trailing to goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli, the Hammers launched a remarkable fightback as Andre Ayew’s brace drew them level before Angelo Ogbonna headed the winner.

It could be a pivotal result for Bilic, whose side are above the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference alone.

And he told Sky Sports: “Of course I’m glad when we win, especially in this way.

“But it’s no time to ‘go large’ now – we’ve done nothing, we have to continue like this.”

The stunning result followed a dismal 3-0 loss at home to Brighton, and came with a team showing nine changes from that Friday night setback.

Bilic said: “We couldn’t wait for the game to start after the Brighton game. We would hope the Brighton game was a one-off, recently we are doing well apart from that.

“We wanted to put a strong team out tonight, a few players we rested but mostly we believed the alternatives were also good enough and deserved a chance.

“Players like (Sam) Byram, Ogbonna, Declan Rice, (Edimilson) Fernandes, Ayew deserved a chance.

“We have to be humble and sacrifice for the cause of the team – no matter who plays, there shouldn’t be long faces, we need all the squad.”