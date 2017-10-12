Bilic backing West Ham to start showing their real potential

Slaven Bilic is relishing the prospect of West Ham finally demonstrating their potential now that they have a near fully-fit squad.

The manager has survived a difficult start to the season during which the use of their stadium for the World Athletics Championships meant their first four fixtures were played away, and injuries and suspensions limited his options.

Optimism surrounding their summer recruitment of Joe Hart, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic swiftly vanished amid their poor results but last month they won three of five fixtures while keeping four clean sheets.

James Collins, who has an ankle injury, is their only confirmed absentee for Saturday’s trip to Burnley, meaning Bilic can choose between Arnautovic, Hernandez, Manuel Lanzini, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho in his front three.

Such progress comes after the disappointment of last season when Carroll again struggled for fitness and Dmitri Payet left in January, and Bilic said: “It’s good, finally, to be in a position where we have attacking-wise our whole team.

“It’s impossible to play them all, of course, but this is the first time we have the possibility to play the team we were thinking about in pre-season. This is, on paper, our strongest team.

“It’s not a headache. (But) it’s always an issue to keep them all happy in the long term.

“Since the last game the situation improved a lot. Most of the players will be available. It’s only ‘Ginger’ Collins who is out, but it’s only for a matter of days.

“(Hernandez) will be back (from international duty with Mexico later on Thursday and) back in training (on Friday).

“We mixed this break with a combination of days off and fitness work and it went really well and those things are why I am optimistic.”

Burnley represent difficult opposition having so far this season beaten Chelsea and held both Tottenham and Liverpool to draws, and Bilic said: “They are doing extremely well home and away.

“You can see them play and being braver with the ball and on the ball. They kept the core of the team but if you compare the team from the first game of last season, they have five new players.

“(Sean Dyche) is definitely a good manager. Does their start surprise me? Yes, it did, especially their away form because last year they waited until March or whenever to beat Crystal Palace away and get that first away win.

“If you ask which team has beat Chelsea and Everton and drawn against Spurs and Liverpool and didn’t know it was them, you would say Manchester United and not Burnley.”