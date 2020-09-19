Bilic baffled by his own red card in West Brom defeat to Everton

Slaven Bilic admits Kieran Gibbs deserved to be sent off in West Brom’s loss to Everton – but does not understand why he was himself as well.

Gibbs and Bilic were both given their marching orders towards the end of the first half, when the Baggies were just one goal behind.

They eventually capitulated, losing 5-2 by the full-time whistle.

After the game, West Brom boss Bilic admitted that Gibbs made a mistake to raise his arm to James Rodriguez.

He told BT Sport: “It was a red card. He reacted on something James had done to him. You can’t do it, I told him that.

“When he clipped him he did not go down and doing things a lot of Premier League players do. But he made a mistake.”

Bilic was sent off shortly after for remonstrating with referee Mike Dean. However, the Croatian does not think he deserved to be dismissed.

“If there is a recording, I had done nothing. I complained, I think as a manager I have every right. It was at half-time. I was frustrated, came to him but he started to go.

“I was sure I did not swear, I only explained the situation for the first goal. If the VAR is checking for a minute or even longer then they could see there was a foul in the build up.

“If you have those eight eyes and they are watching five times, they have to see that all. As a manager I want to hear an explanation. I should be in a position to be able to have a word with them but he didn’t want to give me that.”

Bilic sees positives from defeat

Overall, though, Bilic was taking the positives from their performance, despite suffering their second defeat of the season.

“We were so good in the first half in every way – on the ball and off the ball. That half was 2-1 for us.

“We have to limit mistakes, they have players in positions with unbelievable quality and that is how they won the game.

“I saw a lot of positives.”