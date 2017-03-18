Bilic blasts West Ham defending after defeat to Leicester

The problems are piling up for West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, who admitted he is disappointed and frustrated as they lost 3-2 to Leicester.

The Hammers have lost their last three matches and could yet find themselves in a relegation scrap.

The Foxes also finally collected their first Premier League away victory of the season with a 3-2 success at West Ham.

Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy – three of the main protagonists of last season’s title triumph – hit first-half goals as Leicester showed no signs of a European hangover following their impressive win over Sevilla.

“I’m very disappointed and very frustrated,” Bilic said.

“We knew they had momentum, we knew they are a good side who have underachieved this season, but they scored three goals in the first half and it wasn’t from chances they created.

“The first was very sloppy from us and then two set-pieces which we know they are good at – we can’t concede goals like that.

“Then the last half an hour was probably our best of the season, but the ball just didn’t want to go in. I think we deserved at least a point.”

Bilic also revealed winger Michail Antonio is likely to be withdrawn from the England squad due to a hamstring problem.