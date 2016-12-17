Bilic eyes brighter future after positive week

Slaven Bilic: Wants to get one over Tottenham

Slaven Bilic is hoping the back-to-back home victories against Burnley and Hull can help West Ham build momentum heading into 2017.

A Mark Noble penalty was enough to see off wasteful Hull City with a 1-0 win and the Hammers boss admitted his side may have got lucky in recording all three points.

“For a long period it looked like they deserved something,” Bilic said.

“We weren’t good. But in the last half-hour we stepped up a gear and our pressure got the penalty.

“At the end of the day I’d love to have played better but these last couple of games were all about results. We got six points out of them and that was the objective.

“Now it should give us confidence. We are still not in the position we would like to be in, but it’s much better than it was a week ago.”