Bilic eyes reunion with former Fulham midfielder Frei – report

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is considering a raid on his former club Besiktas, and has an ex-Fulham midfielder in his sights according to reports.

The Hammers have struggled so far this terms and find themselves in 15th place with just two wins in their opening eight matches, meaning Bilic wants to strengthen his squad in January.

According to the Daily Mirror, one of the players targeted is supposedly Kerim Frei, a winger who is struggling for opportunities at Besiktas this season.

Frei played for Fulham between 2011 and 2013 before joining the Turkish side on a five-year deal, and has been an unused substitute in the last two games under Senol Gunes.

However, Bilic may face competition in order to sign the Turkish international, who has also been linked with AC Milan, AS Monaco and FC Koln.

When asked about Frei, FC Koln chief executive Jörg Schmadtke told German media outlet GSK: “Yes, I definitely know the player and his qualities.”

The Mirror report claims the 22-year-old would cost just £3m, but with Dimitri Payet, Michail Antonio, Sofiane Feghouli and Andre Ayew all in the squad, plus the unremarkable summer addition of Gokhan Tore, Hammers fans may be reluctant to sanction such a deal.