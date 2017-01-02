Bilic: Feghouli red ‘killed’ West Ham’s chances of winning

Slaven Bilic has understandably bemoaned the decisions that went against West Ham in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Sofiane Feghouli was shown a straight red card after a full-blooded tackle with Phil Jones in the 15th minute, but the Hammers boss believes that his midfielder was the one who was fouled.

“It was never a red card. It was challenge from both of them,” Bilic argued on Sky Sports.

“The foul is Phil Jones. He got the ball but went with the scissors.

“Sofiane Feghouli’s foot was not high in the air, it was not deliberate.

“It was the key decision and it killed us. It put the game in a different perspective and was totally unfair for us.

“Phil made a meal of it, but you cannot blame him. Maybe he made a meal because he is the one who went dangerously and he is saving himself

“It was a big offside for the second goal. When the players are sprinting it is hard for the referees.

“I am the first to say that. But the players were walking. They should spot this.”

Bilic went on to praise his players’ fighting spirit and reckons it will stand them in good stead for the second half of the season.

“I was pleased with the performance, we fought hard and gave everything.,” Bilic added.

“I told my players that if we did this we will be alright in the table.

“Ten men against a team like this is very hard, but we had chances. We had to score the goal when you had the chance.

“That would have lifted us up, I am disappointed with the result and frustrated by how we lost it, but I am proud of my players.”