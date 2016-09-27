Bilic ‘has three games to save job’ as West Ham concerns grow

Slaven Bilic reportedly has three games to save his job as concerns are raised that the atmosphere around West Ham is too relaxed.

The Hammers have got off to a poor start in their new stadium, with Bilic’s side languishing in the Premier League’s bottom three after back-to-back home defeats to Watford and Southampton.

Matches at the London Stadium have been marred by crowd problems, with Hammers fans fighting among themselves while their side has conceded seven goals to the Hornets and Saints.

The Daily Mail reports that there are concerns about the standards being set at the club’s training ground, with players allowed to bring their children into training.

Though owners David Gold and David Sullivan are usually reluctant to change managers during the season, The Sun claims Bilic now has three games to save his job.

They quote ‘a Hammers source’ as saying: “If there wasn’t a win after these three games the decision would have to be made.

“He is set to get players back and that will help a lot. Draws won’t be good enough for him though.

“But you can’t go on losing game after game without having to make a big decision.

“We cannot be in a position by Christmas where we are playing a serious catch up game.”

The Hammers have home games against Middlesbrough and Sunderland to come, separated by a trip across London to Crystal Palace.