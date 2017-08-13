Bilic: “I expected us to do much better”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic admitted he “expected more” from his side as they lost 4-0 at Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku stole the headlines with goals either side of half time on his Premier League debut for United.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba added goals inside the last five minutes to propel the Red Devils to top of the league above Huddersfield Town.

“I expected more of course, but I have to admit they were a much better side in every aspect of the game,” Bilic said.

“We knew they had a strong side of course, but I expected us to do much better.

“We started okay but then it was missing, we were much slower than them.

“It’s very hard to find any positives now when you lose 4-0.”