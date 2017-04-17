Bilic in huge row with West Ham star over bench snub – report

Diafra Sakho is reported to have had a huge bust-up with West Ham boss Slaven Bilic before Saturday’s draw with Sunderland after the frontman refused go on the bench.

The Senegal international striker had just forced his way back into Bilic’s first-team plans after more than three months out with a chronic back injury.

The 27-year-old reportedly told the Hammers chief that he was ready to start against the Black Cats but when it looked as if bench duty beckoned for the third match in a row, Sakho told Bilic he would not travel with the squad to the game and said he was injured again.

It is thought that he was left back in London, where his future with the club is set to be decided, and he is almost certainly expected to be axed this summer.

A London Stadium source told The Sun: “His absence against Sunderland was a result of not being picked for the starting eleven.

“The player thought he was fit and ready to play but the boss wanted to offer him a place on the bench rather than give him his first start of the season.

“He has been begging to make his claim in the team for weeks as they are struggling. It has all then kicked-off.

“The player made it clear it wasn’t good enough and had another fall-out with the boss. He then declared himself injured and unable to make the bench.”